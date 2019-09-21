Range Resources (RRC) Holding Lifted by Rockshelter Capital Management Llc; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Albion Financial Group Has Increased Stake

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 1,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 25,065 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.12 million, up from 23,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $232.89. About 5.88M shares traded or 56.89% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 38.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 116,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 419,300 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93 million, up from 302,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.74. About 47.87 million shares traded or 260.91% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: to Name Mark Scucchi as Chief Financial Officer; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH A SYNDICATE OF TWENTY-SEVEN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS HAS A MAXIMUM FACILITY SIZE OF $4 BLN; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – MAINTAINS A BORROWING BASE OF $3 BLN WITH $2 BLN IN COMMITMENTS; 09/03/2018 – Range Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – SENT LETTER TO RANGE RESOURCES INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, INDICATING ITS INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST CO’S BOARD NOMINEES; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT – ALSO INDICATED INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST ADVISORY VOTE TO APPROVE EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN LETTER TO DIRECTOR OF RANGE’S BOARD; 14/03/2018 – SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANTS OPTIONS; 10/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Plans to Vote Agaisnt Range Resources Nominees; 27/03/2018 – ETP Mariner East liquids pipe spills more fluid in Pennsylvania; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Net $49.2M

Albion Financial Group, which manages about $833.04 million and $774.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Value Advantage Money F by 2.41M shares to 11.93M shares, valued at $11.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, May 1.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $434,106 activity. On Thursday, May 2 GRAY STEVEN D bought $175,390 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 20,000 shares. $69,700 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) was bought by DORMAN MARGARET K on Tuesday, August 27.