Range Resources (RRC) Holder S&Co Has Lowered Position by $913,506 as Valuation Declined; Xpo Logistics (XPO) Stock Rose While Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Raised Holding by $7.32 Million

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 23010.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 138,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The institutional investor held 138,664 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.95% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $67.35. About 506,801 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 19/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe; 13/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics CIO Mario Harik to Speak on Supply Chain Consumerization at Home Delivery World 2018; 17/05/2018 – XPO Logistics Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 51C; 06/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – APPOINTS MASSIMO MARSILI TO LEAD TRANSPORT OPERATIONS IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND MOROCCO; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS INC – EXPECTS TO INTEGRATE NEW UNITS INTO ITS FLEET THROUGHOUT THE YEAR; 08/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Net $66.9M; 06/03/2018 XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – SIGNED NEW CONTRACT WITH SOPREMA

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 83,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 74,755 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, down from 157,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $913.44 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.23% or $0.115 during the last trading session, reaching $3.675. About 6.17 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 23/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS RANGE RESOURCES ‘BB+’RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE APPROXIMATELY 2.2 BCFE PER DAY; 24/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – RANGE EXCEEDS PRODUCTION TARGET; 23/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Range Resources: Broker repeats `buy’ recommendation with 200% upside; 22/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ March 20 Conference; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES – MATURITY OF FACILITY WAS EXTENDED TO APRIL 13, 2023; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maturity of Facility Extended to April 2023; 24/05/2018 – Range Resources Rises on Production Milestone; Plus500 Plans to Move to London Main Market; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q EPS 20c

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $898.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. Class A by 30,200 shares to 87,545 shares, valued at $3.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc Cl A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 39,713 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,998 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $532,103 activity. 20,500 Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares with value of $69,700 were bought by DORMAN MARGARET K. $97,997 worth of stock was bought by FUNK JAMES M on Monday, March 11. GRAY STEVEN D bought $175,390 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Thursday, May 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 111.54% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -250.00% negative EPS growth.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50 billion and $87.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (Put) (NYSE:WHR) by 151,900 shares to 19,000 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 18,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26 shares, and cut its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (Put) (NYSE:SIG).