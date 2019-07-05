Range Resources (RRC) Holder S&Co Lowered Position as Stock Declined; Umb Finl (UMBF) Stock Value Rose While Paragon Capital Management Boosted Stake by $341,120

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Umb Finl Corp (UMBF) by 27.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 5,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,734 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 19,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Umb Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $64.72. About 68,316 shares traded. UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) has declined 14.31% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.74% the S&P500. Some Historical UMBF News: 24/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.15; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q EPS $1.14; 09/05/2018 – UMB Fund Services Partners with FUSE Research Network to Release Second Annual Comprehensive Report on Unlisted Closed-End Funds; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Rev $253.3M; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.15; 24/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $147.9 MLN VS $134.3 MLN; 14/05/2018 – UMB Financial Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 21-22; 15/05/2018 – Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Exits Position in UMB Financial; 26/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL CORP UMBF.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $78; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial Average Total Assets for 1Q Were $20.7 Billion

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 83,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,755 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, down from 157,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.1. About 5.82 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 35.64% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice President and COO Ray N. Walker; 12/04/2018 – RANGE: RETIREMENT OF EVP, COO RAY N. WALKER; 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS BOARD APPOINTED MARK SCUCCHI TO SERVE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – RANGE IS ON TARGET WITH ITS $941 MLN CAPITAL BUDGET FOR 2018; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – MAINTAINS A BORROWING BASE OF $3 BLN WITH $2 BLN IN COMMITMENTS; 10/05/2018 – Major Range Resources Investor Lashes Out Over Executive Pay; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: New Five-Year Pact With 27 Institutions Has Maximum Facility Size of $4B; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WILDHORSE CFR TO B2 POSITIVE, AFFIRMS CAA1 NOTES RATING; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Adj EPS 46c

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 60.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.2 per share. RRC’s profit will be $20.09 million for 19.06 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -77.78% negative EPS growth.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $592,655 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $97,997 was bought by FUNK JAMES M. Scucchi Mark also bought $100,344 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $305,546 activity. Another trade for 16 shares valued at $995 was bought by GRAVES GREG M.

