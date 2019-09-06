Range Resources (RRC) Holder S&Co Lowered Its Holding by $913,506 as Market Value Declined; T Mobile Us (TMUS) Shareholder Overbrook Management Increased Stake

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 83,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 74,755 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, down from 157,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.30% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $4.17. About 10.93 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – SENT LETTER TO RANGE RESOURCES INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, INDICATING ITS INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST CO’S BOARD NOMINEES; 12/04/2018 – UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST ASSOCIATION SEEKS SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT FOR PROPOSAL REQUESTING RANGE RESOURCES TO ISSUE REPORTS REVIEWING METHANE EMISSIONS MANAGEMENT POLICIES; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 05/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD RRS.AX – REFERS TO ANNOUNCEMENT TITLED “INDONESIA OPERATIONAL UPDATE” PUBLISHED ON 22 MARCH 2018; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: New Five-Year Pact With 27 Institutions Has Maximum Facility Size of $4B; 07/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – MAINTAINS A BORROWING BASE OF $3 BLN WITH $2 BLN IN COMMITMENTS; 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDERS APPROVE REQUEST FOR REPORT ON EMISSIONS; 10/04/2018 – Range Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 8 Days; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q EPS 20c

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 16,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 501,208 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.63M, up from 484,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $77.83. About 1.62M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 02/05/2018 – BNN: T-Mobile CEO Checks Into Trump Hotel on Fence-Mending DC Mission; 11/05/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Vow Merger Won’t Repeat Havoc of Earlier Sprint Tie-Up; 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players; 10/04/2018 – UPDATE: Sprint & T-Mobile have resumed deal talks, sources tell CNBC; 25/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 35 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile says ex-Trump campaign manager advising on Sprint merger; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says Sprint and T-Mobile have ‘tough hill to climb’ to get merger passed by regulators; 10/04/2018 – Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 10/04/2018 – BREAKING: Sprint & T-Mobile restart deal talks – Dow Jones

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Range Declares Quarterly Dividend NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Range Resources (RRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Range Announces Asset Sales That Will Total $634 Million – GlobeNewswire” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Range Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Range Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg Sa owns 0.03% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 352,014 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon reported 2.35M shares stake. 17,700 are owned by Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Investec Asset Mngmt North America stated it has 1.53% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv owns 62,424 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Limited Liability Co holds 0.35% or 1.55M shares. Citadel Lc accumulated 676,171 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 82,602 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma reported 0% stake. 130,814 are owned by Raymond James & Assoc. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) owns 46 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corp reported 163,929 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Matthew 25 Mgmt Corporation reported 3.67% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC).

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33B and $898.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (NYSE:PE) by 110,548 shares to 346,620 shares, valued at $6.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL) by 9,997 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,631 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc Cl A (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $532,103 activity. $69,700 worth of stock was bought by DORMAN MARGARET K on Tuesday, August 27. Scucchi Mark bought $56,484 worth of stock or 12,955 shares. 20,000 shares valued at $175,390 were bought by GRAY STEVEN D on Thursday, May 2.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 111.54% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -250.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 399,708 were accumulated by Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Com invested 0.06% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Covington Cap Mgmt owns 350 shares. Pnc Service Grp invested 0.07% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Kellner Capital Limited Company has 25,300 shares for 1.19% of their portfolio. Lmr Ptnrs Llp accumulated 15,920 shares. Prudential Financial holds 835,240 shares. Geode Management Llc invested in 3.46M shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa invested in 0.25% or 1.45 million shares. Churchill Mgmt Corp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Tower Research Limited Co (Trc) reported 259 shares stake. Vigilant Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 247 shares. Personal Capital Advsr reported 509,541 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Sumitomo Life Insur Company stated it has 0.19% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).