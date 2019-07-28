Range Resources (RRC) Holder S&Co Has Decreased Position by $913,506 as Market Value Declined; Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) Shareholder Jet Capital Investors LP Trimmed Holding by $1.36 Million as Market Valuation Declined

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 83,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,755 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, down from 157,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.17. About 15.44M shares traded or 70.70% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 35.64% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST RANGE RESOURCES BOARD NOMINEES; 16/04/2018 – Range Announces Credit Facility Renewal and Extension; 12/04/2018 – Range Resources: Dennis Degner, SVP of Operations, Will Continue to Oversee Marcellus and North Louisiana Divisions; 05/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD RRS.AX – REFERS TO ANNOUNCEMENT TITLED “INDONESIA OPERATIONAL UPDATE” PUBLISHED ON 22 MARCH 2018; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW AGREEMENT HAS A MATURITY DATE OF APRIL 13, 2023; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES – MATURITY OF FACILITY WAS EXTENDED TO APRIL 13, 2023; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WILDHORSE CFR TO B2 POSITIVE, AFFIRMS CAA1 NOTES RATING; 19/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Conducts Customer Service Survey; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES – INCIDENT CAUSED BY ILLEGAL DRILLING OPERATIONS OF A NEW WELL UNDERTAKEN BY LOCAL RESIDENTS WHICH HAS CAUSED A BLOWOUT AND FIRE; 27/03/2018 – ETP Mariner East liquids pipe spills more fluid in Pennsylvania

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP analyzed 96,987 shares as the company's stock declined 24.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 608,176 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.63 million, down from 705,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $925.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $12.31. About 210,795 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has risen 2.37% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500.

More notable recent Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc (LTRPA) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 14, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Enters into Variable Postpaid Forward Transaction – Business Wire” published on June 07, 2016, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Astronics Corporation (ATRO) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Market Is Paying Us To Take TripAdvisor’s Hotel Business – Seeking Alpha” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Five Point Holdings, LLC (FPH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55B and $489.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 166,169 shares to 480,800 shares, valued at $28.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (Call) (NYSE:DIS) by 284,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $898.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc Cl A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 39,713 shares to 161,998 shares, valued at $4.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) by 5,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,818 shares, and has risen its stake in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL).

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 60.00% or $0.12 from last year's $0.2 per share.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 60.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.2 per share. RRC’s profit will be $20.09 million for 16.16 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -77.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.82 million are owned by Northern. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv holds 62,424 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0% or 48,875 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Grp holds 1,231 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Associates, a Florida-based fund reported 130,814 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 2.83 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Essex Ltd Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Moreover, Brave Asset Management has 0.16% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 6,660 shares or 0% of the stock. Smith Asset Management Lp has 3,370 shares. Laurion Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt invested in 4.19M shares. Millennium Management Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 4.64 million shares. Parkside Fincl Bank accumulated 76 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $592,655 activity. 20,000 shares were bought by GRAY STEVEN D, worth $175,390 on Thursday, May 2. 11,100 shares were bought by Scucchi Mark, worth $100,344 on Tuesday, April 30.