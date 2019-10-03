Range Resources (RRC) Holder Quaker Capital Investments Has Lifted Its Stake; Medtronic Plc (MDT) Shareholder Armstrong Henry H Associates Has Cut Its Position by $2.26 Million as Stock Rose

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 9.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 23,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 212,583 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.70 million, down from 235,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $107.08. About 1.45M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS N ADAPTIVCRT ALGORITHM LINKED TO AF EPISODE CUT; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC STUDY CONFIRMS FEASIBILITY OF NEW EXTRAVASCULAR; 23/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO REPURCHASE MINIMUM $1.2B ORDINARY SHRS IN 2019; 24/05/2018 – Independent Stent Imaging Study Shows Excellent Healing Profile with Resolute Onyx DES in Complex Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – RESULTS PRESENTED AT EUROPEAN HEART RHYTHM ASSOCIATION SCIENTIFIC SESSIONS 2018 IN BARCELONA; 26/04/2018 – Two-Year Feasibility Study Results Encouraging with Medtronic Harmony(TM) Transcatheter Pulmonary Valve; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets With CE Mark Approval; 09/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CFO Karen Parkhill to Speak at Barclays Healthcare Conference; 08/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CVG President Mike Coyle to Speak at Cowen Healthcare Conference; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Net $1.46B

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Range Resources (RRC) by 63.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc bought 1.29 million shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 3.32 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.21M, up from 2.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Range Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $898.68M market cap company. The stock increased 4.53% or $0.155 during the last trading session, reaching $3.575. About 8.69 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 02/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDER SAILINGSTONE HAD, MAY SEEK ADDED TALKS; 20/03/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD RRS.AX – RANGE RESOURCES DRILLING SERVICES LIMITED AWARDED A CONTRACT WITH A UNIT OF ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC; 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS HAS MULTIPLE ASSET SALES UNDERWAY; 21/05/2018 – Range Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice Pres and COO Ray N. Walker; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT – ALSO INDICATED INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST ADVISORY VOTE TO APPROVE EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN LETTER TO DIRECTOR OF RANGE’S BOARD; 06/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Comments on Rule Amendments for Pipeline Fees; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE APPROXIMATELY 2.2 BCFE PER DAY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold RRC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Investors Pa reported 76,771 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 17,443 shares. Adage Cap Prns Gp Ltd Com owns 1.60M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 141,471 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated reported 3.56M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 43 shares in its portfolio. Oslo Asset As accumulated 4.44% or 2.47 million shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Cwm Limited Liability Corporation reported 59,229 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 611,007 were reported by Voloridge Inv Management Limited. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 198,264 shares. Voya Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 36,792 shares. Chevy Chase owns 1.39M shares. Holt Cap Advsr Llc Dba Holt Cap Prtn Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 84,035 shares.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Range Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Higher; Alcoa To Consolidate Sales, Procurement And Commercial Operations – Benzinga” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “This Outlook Is Bad News for Natural Gas Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Finding The Range On Range Resources (Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Range Provides Mariner East Operational Update NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $434,106 activity. Scucchi Mark also bought $32,188 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Wednesday, July 31. Shares for $175,390 were bought by GRAY STEVEN D on Thursday, May 2.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Medtronic: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Medical Robotics Stocks, Continued – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Medtronic (MDT) Announces Early Feasibility Trial for Intrepid Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement System with Transfemoral Transseptal Approach – StreetInsider.com” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Medtronic About to Give Intuitive Surgical a Run for Its Money? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Schwartz Inv Counsel has 3.45% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Stevens Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 214,951 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 216,909 shares. Aimz Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 18,979 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Pittenger And Anderson owns 28,890 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Duncker Streett Co has 0.69% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Ipswich Invest Management reported 3,862 shares. Novare Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 89,910 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Com owns 777 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sol Cap Mgmt accumulated 5,244 shares. Virtu Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 14,432 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 10,527 shares stake. Strategy Asset Managers Llc has invested 1.05% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 226,673 shares in its portfolio.