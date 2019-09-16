Range Resources (RRC) Holder Quaker Capital Investments Has Increased Holding; Falcon Point Capital Raised Conns (CONN) Stake by $1.01 Million; Stock Value Declined

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Range Resources (RRC) by 63.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc bought 1.29 million shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 3.32M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.21 million, up from 2.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Range Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.05% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $4.91. About 10.75M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: to Name Mark Scucchi as Chief Financial Officer; 06/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Comments on Rule Amendments for Pipeline Fees; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maintains Borrowing Base of $3B With $2B in Commitments; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources 21% Owned by Hedge Funds; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: CFO Roger Manny to Retire Effective May 16; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS HAS MULTIPLE ASSET SALES UNDERWAY; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES – MATURITY OF FACILITY WAS EXTENDED TO APRIL 13, 2023; 22/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ March 20 Conference; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Adj EPS 46c

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Conns Inc. (CONN) by 51.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 59,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.13% . The institutional investor held 174,978 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12M, up from 115,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Conns Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $755.25M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $26.13. About 141,179 shares traded. Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) has declined 38.55% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CONN News: 05/04/2018 – Conn’s Sees FY Same Store Sales Dn 3%-5%; 28/03/2018 – American Greed First Look: ‘Conn’s Job’; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q Rev $420.4M; 24/05/2018 – Conn’s, Inc. Announces Closing of Amended and Restated $650 M Credit Facility; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S INC – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2019, CO PLANS TO OPEN BETWEEN FIVE AND NINE NEW STORES IN EXISTING STATES; 24/05/2018 – CONN’S, REPORTS CLOSING OF AMENDED-RESTATED $650M CREDIT LINE; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Conn’s New ABL Revolver; Raises Rtg On Unsecured Nts; 20/04/2018 – DJ Conn’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CONN); 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q Adj EPS 56c

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $434,106 activity. 20,000 Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares with value of $175,390 were bought by GRAY STEVEN D. Another trade for 20,500 shares valued at $69,700 was made by DORMAN MARGARET K on Tuesday, August 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold RRC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 730,630 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 55,150 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated owns 1.39 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs holds 140,932 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 3.56 million shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 20,041 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability owns 318,819 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.93M shares. 104,500 are held by Menta Capital Ltd Liability. Parametric Associates Ltd holds 924,702 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Gp stated it has 1.85 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 271,135 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Osmium Prns Ltd Llc stated it has 0.09% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0% stake. Millennium Mgmt Lc owns 462,901 shares.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. MARTIN BOB L had bought 26,600 shares worth $453,184. HAWORTH JAMES H also bought $39,565 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) shares. Shein Oded had bought 3,000 shares worth $50,880 on Thursday, June 6. Wright Lee A. had bought 5,882 shares worth $100,170. Miller Norman had bought 11,765 shares worth $200,358.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $185.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 18,959 shares to 53,362 shares, valued at $3.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 7,415 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,146 shares, and cut its stake in Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS).