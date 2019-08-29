Range Resources (RRC) Holder Mitchell Group Decreased Its Stake by $838,090 as Stock Value Declined; Apollo Management Holdings LP Decreased Position in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by $10.88 Million

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 375,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $28.22. About 2.63M shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Declares Quarterly Distribution Increase; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 29/05/2018 – Patientory Stiftung Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 05/03/2018 Enterprise Products Partners to Host Investor & Analyst Day; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 11/04/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS – PURCHASED 65-ACRE WATERFRONT SITE ON HOUSTON SHIP CHANNEL FOR NEXT PHASE OF EXPANSION AT ENTERPRISE HYDROCARBON TERMINAL

Mitchell Group Inc decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 29.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc sold 76,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 186,270 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, down from 262,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $884.85M market cap company. The stock increased 3.83% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.52. About 11.83 million shares traded or 9.70% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: [Press] Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report; 26/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Announces Update to Completions Query; 15/05/2018 – 3G REDUCED DPZ, TECK, MSFT, MTN, RRC IN 1Q: 13F; 23/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Range Resources: Broker repeats `buy’ recommendation with 200% upside; 11/04/2018 – Colombian Regulator Drops Penalty Against Range Resources Ltd. Consortium; 10/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Plans to Vote Agaisnt Range Resources Nominees; 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice Pres and COO Ray N. Walker; 24/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – RANGE EXCEEDS PRODUCTION TARGET; 21/05/2018 – Range Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP SAYS ON APRIL 13, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEEMENT – SEC FILING

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 107.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% negative EPS growth.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $462,403 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $97,997 was bought by FUNK JAMES M. Shares for $32,188 were bought by Scucchi Mark on Wednesday, July 31.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About Range Resources Corporation’s (NYSE:RRC) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Range Announces Asset Sales That Will Total $634 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on July 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Range Resources Corp. (RRC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Range Resources Corporation’s (NYSE:RRC) 1.8% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $94.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 55,515 shares to 74,885 shares, valued at $3.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Manufacturers Life Ins Com The invested in 839,391 shares. 11,960 are owned by Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc. First Manhattan Commerce holds 0.03% or 434,152 shares. Energ Opportunities Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 108,665 shares. Tradition Cap Mngmt has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Whittier Of Nevada Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 1,197 shares. Stock Yards Bancorp Trust Communications owns 23,200 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs holds 593,401 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 10,885 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested in 268,544 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Co reported 0.08% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Rockshelter Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 1.18% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). The Ontario – Canada-based National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 12.87 million shares.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kohls Corp (Put) (NYSE:KSS) by 755,000 shares to 895,000 shares, valued at $61.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sprint Corporation (Put) (NYSE:S) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Enterprise Products Partners Quietly Produces 59th Consecutive Increase In Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enterprise Products, Chevron unveil range of long-term deals – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Altus Midstream Acquires Stake in Enterprise’s Shin Oak Pipeline – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “7 Big Oil & Gas Stocks Analysts Want You to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 21, 2019.