Range Resources (RRC) EPS Estimated At $-0.03; Sypris Solutions (SYPR) Shorts Up By 55%

Sypris Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SYPR) had an increase of 55% in short interest. SYPR’s SI was 9,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 55% from 6,000 shares previously. With 13,300 avg volume, 1 days are for Sypris Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SYPR)’s short sellers to cover SYPR’s short positions. The SI to Sypris Solutions Inc’s float is 0.09%. It closed at $1.04 lastly. It is down 33.97% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SYPR News: 20/03/2018 – Sypris Solutions 4Q Rev $21.5M; 20/03/2018 – SYPRIS SOLUTIONS INC – EXPECT TO RETURN TO PROFITABILITY ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – SYPRIS SOLUTIONS INC SYPR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 13 PCT; 15/05/2018 – SYPRIS SOLUTIONS INC – REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR YEAR; 20/03/2018 – Sypris Solutions Raises FY View To Rev $90M-$96M; 15/05/2018 – Sypris Solutions Sees FY18 Rev $90M-$96M; 20/03/2018 – Sypris Solutions 4Q Loss $1.23M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sypris Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYPR); 15/05/2018 – Sypris Solutions 1Q Rev $19.9M; 15/05/2018 – Sypris Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 9c

Analysts expect Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report $-0.03 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.29 EPS change or 111.54% from last quarter’s $0.26 EPS. After having $0.02 EPS previously, Range Resources Corporation’s analysts see -250.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.65. About 14.59 million shares traded or 9.48% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE APPROXIMATELY 2.2 BCFE PER DAY; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 14/03/2018 – SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANTS OPTIONS; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Net $49.2M; 14/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 SILVER RANGE RESOURCES – SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDED SIZE OF SOUTH KITIKMEOT GOLD PROJECT IN WESTERN NUNAVUT, HAS OPTIONED PROJECT TO AMAROQ GOLD CORP; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDERS APPROVE REQUEST FOR REPORT ON EMISSIONS; 10/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC COMMISSIONERS APPOINT EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 05/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD RRS.AX – REFERS TO ANNOUNCEMENT TITLED “INDONESIA OPERATIONAL UPDATE” PUBLISHED ON 22 MARCH 2018

More notable recent Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) And Trying To Stomach The 76% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Sypris Solutions (SYPR) Wins Orders for Gas Projects in Kazakhstan and Canada – StreetInsider.com” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sypris Solutions, Inc. Common Stock (SYPR) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SYPRIS SOLUTIONS, INC. TO ANNOUNCE SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS, HOST CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST AUGUST 14 – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Sypris Wins Long-Term Contract With Northrop Grumman – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.07, from 0.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold Sypris Solutions, Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 2.03 million shares or 1.35% more from 2.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 1,900 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P invested 0% of its portfolio in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR). Renaissance Limited Liability owns 602,197 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Com holds 18,333 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Lc has invested 0% in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR). Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has 956 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt Incorporated owns 108,404 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR). Vanguard Group Inc Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR). Susquehanna Group Llp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 36,203 shares. Northern Corp accumulated 25,892 shares. Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR). Weber Alan W holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) for 314,056 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR).

Sypris Solutions, Inc. provides outsourced services and specialty products in the United States and Mexico. The company has market cap of $22.18 million. It operates through two divisions, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. It currently has negative earnings. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, and energy markets.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids , and oil company. The company has market cap of $1.17 billion. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana region of the United States.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold Range Resources Corporation shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Capital reported 0.06% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Qs Invsts Limited Liability holds 18,130 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ny holds 59,655 shares. Engineers Gate Manager L P stated it has 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). 1,000 are held by Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Sg Americas Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 34,591 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Susquehanna Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 0.01% or 3.56 million shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Deltec Asset Ltd accumulated 0.64% or 420,800 shares. Oppenheimer & Incorporated holds 101,309 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 76,225 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 685,727 shares. Whittier Tru accumulated 0% or 80 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Range Resources has $14 highest and $3.75 lowest target. $6.95’s average target is 49.46% above currents $4.65 stock price. Range Resources had 8 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Monday, August 26 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, September 23. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, August 2. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 15 by Jefferies. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Sell” rating and $3.75 target in Monday, June 24 report.