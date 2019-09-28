Range Resources (RRC) Analysts See $-0.03 EPS; National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC) Has 1.69 Sentiment

Analysts expect Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report $-0.03 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.29 EPS change or 111.54% from last quarter’s $0.26 EPS. After having $0.02 EPS previously, Range Resources Corporation’s analysts see -250.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.02. About 13.12M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES 1Q ADJ REV $765.5M, EST. $685.1M; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Net $49.2M; 22/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ March 20 Conference; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WILDHORSE CFR TO B2 POSITIVE, AFFIRMS CAA1 NOTES RATING; 16/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Rev $742.6M; 26/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Announces Update to Completions Query; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Adds Range Resources, Exits Travelers: 13F; 13/04/2018 – Antipodes Adds Range Resources, Exits Michael Kors: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Range Resources at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18

National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC) investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.17, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 93 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 55 sold and reduced their stakes in National General Holdings Corp.. The active investment managers in our database now have: 54.81 million shares, up from 54.55 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding National General Holdings Corp. in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 44 Increased: 64 New Position: 29.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $434,106 activity. $32,188 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares were bought by Scucchi Mark. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $175,390 was made by GRAY STEVEN D on Thursday, May 2. DORMAN MARGARET K bought 20,500 shares worth $69,700.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold Range Resources Corporation shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Endurance Wealth Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). James Invest has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Us Bank & Trust De reported 17,289 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Co (Trc) invested in 0.01% or 13,340 shares. Voya Investment Limited Co has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). 563 were accumulated by Signaturefd Limited Liability. Stoneridge Ltd Company accumulated 42,160 shares or 0.1% of the stock. King Luther Mngmt Corp has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Wesbanco Comml Bank holds 11,360 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jasper Ridge Ltd Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 40,838 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 1,238 shares. 141,471 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 271,135 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 289,629 shares.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids , and oil company. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana region of the United States.

Among 5 analysts covering Range Resources (NYSE:RRC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Range Resources has $14 highest and $3.75 lowest target. $6.95’s average target is 72.89% above currents $4.02 stock price. Range Resources had 8 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained the shares of RRC in report on Monday, September 23 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup. The company was downgraded on Monday, August 26 by Ladenburg Thalmann. On Monday, July 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”.

Msd Partners L.P. holds 6.02% of its portfolio in National General Holdings Corp. for 2.16 million shares. Park West Asset Management Llc owns 5.25 million shares or 5.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc has 2.8% invested in the company for 695,775 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Pembroke Management Ltd has invested 2.48% in the stock. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 534,562 shares.

Analysts await National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 4.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.65 per share. NGHC’s profit will be $76.98M for 8.40 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by National General Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.49% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $22.86. About 135,203 shares traded. National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC) has declined 8.71% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.71% the S&P500.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial automobile, supplemental health, homeowners and umbrella, and other niche insurance products in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.59 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Property and Casualty, and Accident and Health. It has a 11.23 P/E ratio. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard and preferred automobile insurance products; nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.