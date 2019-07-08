Range Resources Corporation (RRC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) and Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Range Resources Corporation 10 0.47 N/A -7.28 0.00 Marathon Oil Corporation 16 2.03 N/A 1.09 14.10

Table 1 demonstrates Range Resources Corporation and Marathon Oil Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) and Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Range Resources Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Marathon Oil Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 4.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1 beta indicates that Range Resources Corporation is 0.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Marathon Oil Corporation’s 125.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.25 beta.

Liquidity

Range Resources Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Marathon Oil Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Marathon Oil Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Range Resources Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Range Resources Corporation and Marathon Oil Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Range Resources Corporation 1 1 4 2.67 Marathon Oil Corporation 0 2 6 2.75

Range Resources Corporation’s average price target is $13.55, while its potential upside is 115.42%. Marathon Oil Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $20.25 average price target and a 47.17% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Range Resources Corporation looks more robust than Marathon Oil Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Range Resources Corporation and Marathon Oil Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 85.2%. 0.8% are Range Resources Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Marathon Oil Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Range Resources Corporation -0.73% -6.5% -8.57% -46.33% -35.64% -0.73% Marathon Oil Corporation -0.84% -11.22% -0.77% -13.51% -27.96% 7.6%

For the past year Range Resources Corporation has -0.73% weaker performance while Marathon Oil Corporation has 7.6% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Marathon Oil Corporation beats Range Resources Corporation.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. The company holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana region of the United States. It owns and operates 4,526 net producing wells and approximately 899,000 net acres under lease in the Appalachian region; 392 net producing wells and approximately 187,000 net acres under lease in the North Louisiana region; and 337 net producing wells and approximately 209,000 net acres under lease in the Texas Panhandle, as well as in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma, and the Nemaha Uplift of Northern Oklahoma and Kansas. The company markets and sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to natural gas processors or users of NGLs; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 12.1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalents. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. It operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas in North America. The International E&P segment explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, NGLs, and natural gas in Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Libya, and the United Kingdom; and produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol in Equatorial Guinea. The Oil Sands Mining segment mines, extracts, and transports bitumen from oil sands deposits in Alberta, Canada; and upgrades the bitumen to produce and market synthetic crude oil and vacuum gas oil. As of December 31, 2016, it had rights to participate in developed and undeveloped surface mineable leases totaling approximately 31,000 net acres. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.