Range Resources Corporation (RRC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

Both Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Range Resources Corporation 9 0.34 N/A -7.28 0.00 Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 2 0.86 N/A 0.20 8.11

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Range Resources Corporation and Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Range Resources Corporation and Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Range Resources Corporation 0.00% -35.3% -15.6% Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 0.00% 8.5% 5%

Volatility & Risk

Range Resources Corporation has a 0.91 beta, while its volatility is 9.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s 0.9 beta is the reason why it is 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Range Resources Corporation and Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Range Resources Corporation 1 2 4 2.57 Gran Tierra Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 159.91% for Range Resources Corporation with average target price of $11.54.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Range Resources Corporation and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 77.3% respectively. Insiders held 0.9% of Range Resources Corporation shares. Competitively, 1.2% are Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Range Resources Corporation 2.34% -15.7% -36.99% -51.62% -60.95% -40.54% Gran Tierra Energy Inc. -0.61% 5.16% -28.82% -31.8% -50.3% -24.88%

For the past year Range Resources Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Summary

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Range Resources Corporation.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. The company holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana region of the United States. It owns and operates 4,526 net producing wells and approximately 899,000 net acres under lease in the Appalachian region; 392 net producing wells and approximately 187,000 net acres under lease in the North Louisiana region; and 337 net producing wells and approximately 209,000 net acres under lease in the Texas Panhandle, as well as in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma, and the Nemaha Uplift of Northern Oklahoma and Kansas. The company markets and sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to natural gas processors or users of NGLs; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 12.1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalents. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia, Peru, and Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 14.9 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE), including 10.4 MMBOE in Colombia and 4.5 MMBOE in Brazil. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.