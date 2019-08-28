Range Resources Corporation (RRC) and Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) Comparing side by side

Since Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) and Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ:PVAC) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Range Resources Corporation 8 0.26 N/A -7.28 0.00 Penn Virginia Corporation 39 0.93 N/A 11.42 3.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Range Resources Corporation and Penn Virginia Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Range Resources Corporation and Penn Virginia Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Range Resources Corporation 0.00% -35.3% -15.6% Penn Virginia Corporation 0.00% 52.8% 17.6%

Liquidity

Range Resources Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Penn Virginia Corporation are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Range Resources Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Penn Virginia Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Range Resources Corporation and Penn Virginia Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Range Resources Corporation 1 3 1 2.20 Penn Virginia Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 110.91% for Range Resources Corporation with consensus target price of $7.15. Meanwhile, Penn Virginia Corporation’s consensus target price is $70, while its potential upside is 153.99%. The data provided earlier shows that Penn Virginia Corporation appears more favorable than Range Resources Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Range Resources Corporation shares and 99.4% of Penn Virginia Corporation shares. About 0.9% of Range Resources Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Penn Virginia Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Range Resources Corporation 2.34% -15.7% -36.99% -51.62% -60.95% -40.54% Penn Virginia Corporation 1.75% 11.17% -19.34% -34.76% -58.79% -36.66%

For the past year Penn Virginia Corporation has weaker performance than Range Resources Corporation

Summary

Penn Virginia Corporation beats Range Resources Corporation on 9 of the 10 factors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. The company holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana region of the United States. It owns and operates 4,526 net producing wells and approximately 899,000 net acres under lease in the Appalachian region; 392 net producing wells and approximately 187,000 net acres under lease in the North Louisiana region; and 337 net producing wells and approximately 209,000 net acres under lease in the Texas Panhandle, as well as in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma, and the Nemaha Uplift of Northern Oklahoma and Kansas. The company markets and sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to natural gas processors or users of NGLs; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 12.1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalents. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.