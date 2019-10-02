Range Resources Corporation (RRC) and Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) and Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Range Resources Corporation 4 -0.59 243.13M -7.28 0.00 Oasis Midstream Partners LP 16 0.27 10.81M 2.88 7.59

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Range Resources Corporation and Oasis Midstream Partners LP.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Range Resources Corporation 5,774,236,450.86% -35.3% -15.6% Oasis Midstream Partners LP 68,765,903.31% 25% 6.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Range Resources Corporation and Oasis Midstream Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Range Resources Corporation 1 3 1 2.20 Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00

Range Resources Corporation’s upside potential is 100.58% at a $6.95 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Oasis Midstream Partners LP is $28, which is potential 78.91% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Range Resources Corporation looks more robust than Oasis Midstream Partners LP as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Range Resources Corporation and Oasis Midstream Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 33.6% respectively. About 0.9% of Range Resources Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 46.22% of Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Range Resources Corporation 2.34% -15.7% -36.99% -51.62% -60.95% -40.54% Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0.14% 1.53% 11.95% 15.87% 11.61% 36.52%

For the past year Range Resources Corporation has -40.54% weaker performance while Oasis Midstream Partners LP has 36.52% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 13 factors Oasis Midstream Partners LP beats Range Resources Corporation.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. The company holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana region of the United States. It owns and operates 4,526 net producing wells and approximately 899,000 net acres under lease in the Appalachian region; 392 net producing wells and approximately 187,000 net acres under lease in the North Louisiana region; and 337 net producing wells and approximately 209,000 net acres under lease in the Texas Panhandle, as well as in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma, and the Nemaha Uplift of Northern Oklahoma and Kansas. The company markets and sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to natural gas processors or users of NGLs; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 12.1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalents. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.