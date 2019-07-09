Range Resources Corporation (RRC) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) is a company in the Independent Oil & Gas industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of Range Resources Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.97% of all Independent Oil & Gas’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Range Resources Corporation has 0.8% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 6.99% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Range Resources Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Range Resources Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 20.12% 17.00% 7.83%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Range Resources Corporation and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Range Resources Corporation N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 367.90M 1.83B 15.75

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Range Resources Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Range Resources Corporation 1 0 4 2.80 Industry Average 1.18 2.16 3.40 2.64

With average target price of $13.55, Range Resources Corporation has a potential upside of 121.04%. The potential upside of the peers is 78.40%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Range Resources Corporation’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself, research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Range Resources Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Range Resources Corporation -0.73% -6.5% -8.57% -46.33% -35.64% -0.73% Industry Average 3.21% 8.31% 18.37% 13.25% 35.08% 26.19%

For the past year Range Resources Corporation had bearish trend while Range Resources Corporation’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Range Resources Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Range Resources Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 2.39 and has 2.44 Quick Ratio. Range Resources Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Range Resources Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

Range Resources Corporation has a beta of 1 and its 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Range Resources Corporation’s peers’ beta is 1.50 which is 50.12% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Range Resources Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Range Resources Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. The company holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana region of the United States. It owns and operates 4,526 net producing wells and approximately 899,000 net acres under lease in the Appalachian region; 392 net producing wells and approximately 187,000 net acres under lease in the North Louisiana region; and 337 net producing wells and approximately 209,000 net acres under lease in the Texas Panhandle, as well as in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma, and the Nemaha Uplift of Northern Oklahoma and Kansas. The company markets and sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to natural gas processors or users of NGLs; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 12.1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalents. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.