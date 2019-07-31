Range Resources Corporation (RRC) and Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Contrasting side by side

Since Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) and Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Range Resources Corporation 9 0.44 N/A -7.28 0.00 Crescent Point Energy Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Range Resources Corporation and Crescent Point Energy Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Range Resources Corporation and Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Range Resources Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Crescent Point Energy Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Range Resources Corporation and Crescent Point Energy Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Range Resources Corporation 1 1 4 2.67 Crescent Point Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 118.98% for Range Resources Corporation with consensus price target of $12.46.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Range Resources Corporation and Crescent Point Energy Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 42.42%. Insiders held 0.8% of Range Resources Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.68% of Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Range Resources Corporation -0.73% -6.5% -8.57% -46.33% -35.64% -0.73% Crescent Point Energy Corp. 6.99% -5.46% 44.2% -6.57% -52.84% 31.79%

For the past year Range Resources Corporation has -0.73% weaker performance while Crescent Point Energy Corp. has 31.79% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Range Resources Corporation beats Crescent Point Energy Corp.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. The company holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana region of the United States. It owns and operates 4,526 net producing wells and approximately 899,000 net acres under lease in the Appalachian region; 392 net producing wells and approximately 187,000 net acres under lease in the North Louisiana region; and 337 net producing wells and approximately 209,000 net acres under lease in the Texas Panhandle, as well as in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma, and the Nemaha Uplift of Northern Oklahoma and Kansas. The company markets and sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to natural gas processors or users of NGLs; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 12.1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalents. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Utah. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.