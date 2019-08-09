Range Resources Corporation (RRC) and Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) and Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Range Resources Corporation 9 0.34 N/A -7.28 0.00 Contango Oil & Gas Company 3 0.62 N/A -4.97 0.00

Table 1 highlights Range Resources Corporation and Contango Oil & Gas Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Range Resources Corporation and Contango Oil & Gas Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Range Resources Corporation 0.00% -35.3% -15.6% Contango Oil & Gas Company 0.00% -82.7% -44.4%

Volatility & Risk

Range Resources Corporation’s current beta is 0.91 and it happens to be 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Contango Oil & Gas Company’s beta is 1.48 which is 48.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Range Resources Corporation are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, Contango Oil & Gas Company has 0.1 and 0.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Range Resources Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Contango Oil & Gas Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Range Resources Corporation and Contango Oil & Gas Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Range Resources Corporation 1 2 4 2.57 Contango Oil & Gas Company 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 165.90% for Range Resources Corporation with consensus target price of $11.54.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Range Resources Corporation and Contango Oil & Gas Company are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 48% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Range Resources Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Contango Oil & Gas Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Range Resources Corporation 2.34% -15.7% -36.99% -51.62% -60.95% -40.54% Contango Oil & Gas Company -4.32% -19.39% -54.76% -64.53% -76.33% -59.08%

For the past year Range Resources Corporation was less bearish than Contango Oil & Gas Company.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Range Resources Corporation beats Contango Oil & Gas Company.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. The company holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana region of the United States. It owns and operates 4,526 net producing wells and approximately 899,000 net acres under lease in the Appalachian region; 392 net producing wells and approximately 187,000 net acres under lease in the North Louisiana region; and 337 net producing wells and approximately 209,000 net acres under lease in the Texas Panhandle, as well as in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma, and the Nemaha Uplift of Northern Oklahoma and Kansas. The company markets and sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to natural gas processors or users of NGLs; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 12.1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalents. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the offshore shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico, and in the onshore Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 151.8 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 105.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 3.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 4.4 million barrels of natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Houston, Texas.