Range Resources Common (RRC) Holder Country Trust Bank Has Lifted Holding; Chesley Taft & Associates Has Boosted Holding in Adobe Systems (ADBE) as Market Value Rose

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc increased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc bought 1,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 39,154 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.43M, up from 37,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $9.42 during the last trading session, reaching $284.29. About 1.27 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 27/03/2018 – New ContentSquare Integration With Adobe Analytics Cloud Unlocks Enhanced Revenue Attribution to Customers’ Investments in UX and In-Page Content; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Range Resources Corp Common (RRC) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank bought 40,095 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.02M, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Range Resources Corp Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.40% or $0.2201 during the last trading session, reaching $4.7799. About 6.07M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 13/04/2018 – Antipodes Adds Range Resources, Exits Michael Kors: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Plans to Vote Agaisnt Range Resources Nominees; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP SAYS ON APRIL 13, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEEMENT – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maintains Borrowing Base of $3B With $2B in Commitments; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST RANGE RESOURCES BOARD NOMINEES; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WILDHORSE CFR TO B2 POSITIVE, AFFIRMS CAA1 NOTES RATING; 10/05/2018 – Stelliam Sends Letter to Range Resources Board; 06/03/2018 SILVER RANGE RESOURCES – SIGNIFICANTLY EXPANDED SIZE OF SOUTH KITIKMEOT GOLD PROJECT IN WESTERN NUNAVUT, HAS OPTIONED PROJECT TO AMAROQ GOLD CORP

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “IBM Stockâ€™s Purchase of Red Hat Opens to Skeptical Reviews – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Up 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “QQQ, CSCO, INTC, ADBE: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: MU, ADBE, MYL – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 5,650 shares to 16,867 shares, valued at $3.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp Com by 4,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,157 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson Co. (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Investments Lc reported 4,243 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Communication Limited stated it has 13,312 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Westwood Mgmt Il holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 12,600 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 883,266 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Limited Company reported 0.37% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Company reported 0.11% stake. Dorsey Wright Associate stated it has 1.45% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Proffitt & Goodson Incorporated, a Tennessee-based fund reported 3,053 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation has 11,642 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Llc holds 5,443 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt, Florida-based fund reported 28,152 shares. Central Bankshares And Trust owns 34,733 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd Llc holds 1.43% or 24,608 shares. Ativo Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 1.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.02% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.16 million were reported by Royal Bancorporation Of Canada. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 48,875 shares. Broadview Advisors Lc holds 322,500 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Oarsman has invested 0.94% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). First Mercantile Co owns 1,200 shares. Oppenheimer & Co reported 133,864 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.07% stake. Valley National Advisers holds 0% or 64 shares in its portfolio. Ls Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,885 shares. 2.35M are held by Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp. Highbridge Management Limited Liability Com holds 69,228 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Engy Opportunities Mngmt Ltd reported 108,665 shares or 2.83% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs Incorporated holds 1.55M shares. Fincl Architects accumulated 950 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC).

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Range Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Franco-Nevada (FNV) to acquire from Range Resources (RRC) overriding royalty interest on acreage in Marcellus Shale for $300 million; Initiates ATM equity program – StreetInsider.com” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Berkshire Hathaway, Range Resources, Zynerba And More – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Asset Sales Are Bullish For Range Resources – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Range Resources Corp. (RRC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $624,843 activity. The insider GRAY STEVEN D bought $218,924. $97,997 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares were bought by FUNK JAMES M.

Country Trust Bank, which manages about $2.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Consumer Staples Etf (XLP) by 80,852 shares to 13,203 shares, valued at $741,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in U.S. Bancorp New Common (NYSE:USB) by 47,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 564,941 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc. Common (NASDAQ:BIIB).