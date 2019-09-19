Range Res (RRC) Valuation Declined While Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Upped Holding; Hap Trading Cut Its Holding in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) as Shares Declined

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 37.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 11,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 18,743 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $952,000, down from 29,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $56.23. About 4.49M shares traded or 24.09% up from the average. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 19/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on April 26, 2018; 18/04/2018 – The engine that exploded on a Southwest flight had caught regulators’ attention before; 19/04/2018 – AP CORRECTS STORY ON SOUTHWEST TO REMOVE REFERENCE TO FAA; 01/05/2018 – TRUMP THANKS SOUTHWEST CREW, CALLS THEM INCREDIBLE PEOPLE; 26/04/2018 – CFM says more than half of engines inspected after emergency directive; 23/04/2018 – Southwest Cancels 40 Flights for Engine Inspections; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – INCREASED COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 28 PERCENT; 06/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines March Load Factor 85.1%; 17/04/2018 – News_Executive: BREAKING: One passenger has died after a Southwest Airlines jetliner carrying 148 people en route to Dallas; 07/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES COMMENTS ON NORTHEASTERN STORM IN EMAIL

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 84.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 1.35M shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The hedge fund held 2.96 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.63M, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.47% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5. About 16.49M shares traded or 30.69% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH A SYNDICATE OF TWENTY-SEVEN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS HAS A MAXIMUM FACILITY SIZE OF $4 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maturity of Facility Extended to April 2023; 27/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 24 Conference; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES 1Q ADJ REV $765.5M, EST. $685.1M; 23/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS RANGE RESOURCES ‘BB+’RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 12/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 10 Conference; 24/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – RANGE EXCEEDS PRODUCTION TARGET; 22/05/2018 – Range Resources at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 13/04/2018 – Antipodes Adds Range Resources, Exits Michael Kors: 13F; 23/04/2018 – DJ Range Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RRC)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold RRC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% or 492,430 shares. James Investment Research reported 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). 730,630 were reported by Eaton Vance. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 35,900 shares. Sailingstone Limited Liability Corp invested in 29.07% or 40.46M shares. New York-based Art Llc has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). 17,777 are owned by Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). The Texas-based Next Financial Group has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Gam Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 94,200 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt owns 341,839 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv reported 0.01% stake. 93,537 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Shelton Cap Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC).

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Range Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” on April 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Range Resources Stock Is Rallying Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Range Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Oil and Gas Stocks Are in Rally Mode Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Mariner East 1 pipeline shut down for upgrades at processing plant – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $434,106 activity. Another trade for 20,500 shares valued at $69,700 was made by DORMAN MARGARET K on Tuesday, August 27. GRAY STEVEN D bought 20,000 shares worth $175,390.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $575.15M for 13.14 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Weigh In On Southwest Airlines, EA And More – Benzinga” on September 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Alaska Airlines Returns to Growth in California – The Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Price hike reaches new high after American, Southwest kicked off summer with fare raise – Dallas Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Beaten-Down Industrials Worth Considering Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shopify Inc (Call) by 50,500 shares to 66,300 shares, valued at $742,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 22,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP).