Range Res (RRC) Stake Held by Quaker Capital Investments Llc; Foundation Resource Management Trimmed Loews (L) Holding by $549,054; Stock Price Rose

Foundation Resource Management Inc decreased its stake in Loews (L) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundation Resource Management Inc sold 11,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% . The institutional investor held 155,953 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.48M, down from 167,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc who had been investing in Loews for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $48.25. About 285,182 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has risen 7.47% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.47% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 09/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY SAYS HAS ACQUIRED ASSETS OF POLYCYCLE SOLUTIONS FROM DS SERVICES; 06/03/2018 – Loews Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q EPS 89c; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Rev $3.58B; 30/05/2018 – Avis Extends Partnership With Universal Parks & Resorts to Include Onsite Presence at Loews Hotels; 15/03/2018 – James S. Tisch Reports 5.1% Stake In Loews; 10/05/2018 – Loews Says It Was Required to Discuss Chance of a Boardwalk Deal; 09/04/2018 – Loews Corp.’s Consolidated Container to Acquire PolyCycle Solutions Assets From DS Services; 14/05/2018 – Loews Quadrupled Barrick Gold Stake Ahead of Earnings Beat; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SENDS OPEN LETTER TO LOEWS, BOARDWALK PARTNERS LP

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc bought 274,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.92M, up from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $827.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.50% or $0.245 during the last trading session, reaching $3.525. About 5.07M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 20/03/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD RRS.AX – RANGE RESOURCES DRILLING SERVICES LIMITED AWARDED A CONTRACT WITH A UNIT OF ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC; 26/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Announces Update to Completions Query; 22/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ March 20 Conference; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT – ALSO INDICATED INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST ADVISORY VOTE TO APPROVE EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN LETTER TO DIRECTOR OF RANGE’S BOARD; 23/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS RANGE RESOURCES ‘BB+’RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 21/05/2018 – Range Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – RANGE – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $4 BLN, A BORROWING BASE OF $3.0 BLN, TOTAL LENDER COMMITMENTS OF $2.0 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Range Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 8 Days; 23/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Informal Comments on Amendments to LP-Gas Safety Rules

More notable recent Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Loews Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “L Brands Declares Cash Dividend NYSE:LB – GlobeNewswire” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Diamond Offshore drops deeper into the red – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “It Might Be Better To Avoid L Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:LB) Upcoming 1.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “L Brands Needs Major Shakeup – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold L shares while 128 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 186.95 million shares or 4.10% less from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 419,762 shares. First Advsr LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 375,049 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) or 10 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability holds 187,456 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Ltd invested in 998 shares or 0% of the stock. Reilly Limited has invested 0.01% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd invested 0.09% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Greenwood Gearhart has 2.67% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Cibc Ww Mkts accumulated 36,276 shares. First Citizens Bancorp And Commerce invested in 31,259 shares. Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Metropolitan Life Insur New York stated it has 21,674 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, a Australia-based fund reported 629,049 shares. The Tennessee-based Ftb Advsr has invested 0% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). 220,274 are held by United Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Llc.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oil Markets On Edge Over Trade War Uncertainty – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Margaret Dorman Appointed as Range Director NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Concerned About Range Resources Corporation’s (NYSE:RRC) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Trump Feeds Oil Markets False Hope – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Range Resources (RRC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $532,103 activity. On Thursday, May 2 GRAY STEVEN D bought $175,390 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 20,000 shares. 20,500 shares were bought by DORMAN MARGARET K, worth $69,700 on Tuesday, August 27. 10,000 Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares with value of $97,997 were bought by FUNK JAMES M.