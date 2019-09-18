Range Res (RRC) Shareholder Stelliam Investment Management LP Raised Position by $8.12 Million as Share Price Declined; As Sysco (SYY) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Cadinha & Co Has Increased Position

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 84.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 1.35 million shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The hedge fund held 2.96M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.63 million, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.05. About 6.01M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 05/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD RRS.AX – REFERS TO ANNOUNCEMENT TITLED “INDONESIA OPERATIONAL UPDATE” PUBLISHED ON 22 MARCH 2018; 16/04/2018 – RANGE REPORTS CREDIT LINE RENEWAL & EXTENSION; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Range Resources ‘BB+’Rating; Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP RRC.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INCIDENT RESULTED IN MULTIPLE FATALITIES AND INJURIES; 15/05/2018 – 3G REDUCED DPZ, TECK, MSFT, MTN, RRC IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 44C; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP SAYS ON APRIL 13, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEEMENT – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Informal Comments on Amendments to LP-Gas Safety Rules; 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice Pres and COO Ray N. Walker

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 42.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 42,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 143,180 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.13 million, up from 100,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $78.83. About 1.04 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $434,106 activity. On Thursday, May 2 GRAY STEVEN D bought $175,390 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 20,000 shares. Shares for $69,700 were bought by DORMAN MARGARET K on Tuesday, August 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold RRC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 34,591 shares. Raymond James owns 140,932 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru holds 0% or 80 shares in its portfolio. Wesbanco State Bank Incorporated accumulated 11,360 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 54,890 shares. Us Bank & Trust De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 17,289 shares. Highlander Mngmt Lc owns 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 1,250 shares. 72,090 are held by Engy Opportunities Cap Management Ltd. Pnc Finance Serv Grp holds 0% or 26,734 shares. Cubic Asset Llc invested in 0.04% or 21,070 shares. Steadfast Cap L P, New York-based fund reported 2.26M shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 271,135 shares. Schroder Mngmt Grp has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keybank Association Oh reported 36,929 shares. Trust Com Of Vermont owns 30,856 shares. Cibc Mkts holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 20,365 shares. Piedmont Advsrs reported 41,967 shares. Johnson Fin Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 134,397 are owned by Lpl Financial Limited Company. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Llc stated it has 0.13% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Swiss Bankshares owns 0.15% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 1.91 million shares. Pennsylvania-based Peoples Svcs has invested 0.52% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Paragon Management Limited stated it has 0.19% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Wellington Shields And reported 0.13% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Granite Inv Prtnrs Lc reported 16,526 shares. Fincl Counselors reported 9,007 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated accumulated 6,427 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cambridge Invest Advisors Incorporated holds 135,837 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.