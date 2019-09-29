Range Res (RRC) Shareholder Sailingstone Capital Partners Has Boosted Holding; Apache (APA) Position Has Increased by Paragon Capital Management Llc

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 10.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 11,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.99% . The institutional investor held 118,803 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44 million, up from 107,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $25.7. About 5.06M shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 23/04/2018 – APACHE CORP – DAVE PURSELL WILL ASSUME RESPONSIBILITY FOR CORPORATE RESERVOIR ENGINEERING DEPARTMENT UPON OLSON’S RETIREMENT; 27/03/2018 – GridGain® Professional Edition 2.4 Introduces Integrated Machine Learning and Deep Learning in New Continuous Learning Framework, Adds Support for Apache® Spark(TM) DataFrames; 17/04/2018 – Apache Corporation – Making Holes; 08/05/2018 – Talend Unveils Industry’s First Cloud-Native, Apache Beam-Powered Streaming Data Application; 10/05/2018 – EPIC MIDSTREAM HOLDINGS – APACHE CORP & NOBLE ENERGY TO ANCHOR EPIC CRUDE OIL PIPELINE, ANTICIPATED TO BE ONLINE IN SECOND HALF OF 2019; 08/05/2018 – Talend Unveils lndustry’s First Cloud-Native, Apache Beam-Powered Streaming Data Application; 13/04/2018 – APACHE CORP APA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $39; 23/04/2018 – APACHE: PLANNED RETIREMENT OF EVP, CORPORATE RESERVOIR; 21/05/2018 – lnstaclustr Announces Apache Kafka Managed Service; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Rev $1.74B

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc bought 756,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 40.46M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $282.43 million, up from 39.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.02. About 13.12 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/04/2018 – RANGE REPORTS CREDIT LINE RENEWAL & EXTENSION; 06/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Comments on Rule Amendments for Pipeline Fees; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Adds Range Resources, Exits Travelers: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Plans to Vote Agaisnt Range Resources Nominees; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maintains Borrowing Base of $3B With $2B in Commitments; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Net $49.2M; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDERS APPROVE REQUEST FOR REPORT ON EMISSIONS; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 11/04/2018 – Colombian Regulator Drops Penalty Against Range Resources Ltd. Consortium

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $6.37B and $971.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 66,036 shares to 119,274 shares, valued at $7.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 219,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.17 million shares, and cut its stake in Covia Hldgs Corp.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $434,106 activity. GRAY STEVEN D bought $175,390 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Thursday, May 2. Shares for $69,700 were bought by DORMAN MARGARET K.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold RRC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsr Ltd Com holds 926,044 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.64M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Water Island Cap reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). First Manhattan accumulated 477,821 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 3.41M shares or 0.01% of the stock. The New York-based Deltec Asset Llc has invested 0.64% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). 12,200 were accumulated by Brown Advisory. Systematic Limited Partnership owns 131,880 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Wellington Grp Llp has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 733,705 shares. Menta Capital Limited Liability Co invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Deutsche Bank Ag invested in 1.28M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 202,588 shares. Invesco Limited has 4.23 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 1,018 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ws Management Lllp reported 0.92% stake.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $256,378 activity. Ellis Juliet S had bought 3,500 shares worth $95,407 on Friday, May 24. On Friday, May 31 Meyer William Mark bought $51,840 worth of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) or 2,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold APA shares while 187 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 337.75 million shares or 1.01% less from 341.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct owns 7,700 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Parkside Comml Bank & reported 0.01% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Hamel Associate, New Jersey-based fund reported 77,330 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 25,160 shares. Ls Invest Limited Liability Corp accumulated 14,396 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Cutter & Brokerage accumulated 99,557 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 5.65 million shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Sei Invs holds 0.02% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) or 256,862 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 2.13 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0.03% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 0.04% or 1.40M shares in its portfolio. Advisors Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). King Luther Capital Mgmt holds 0% or 7,325 shares in its portfolio. First Interstate National Bank invested in 811 shares.

