Range Res (RRC) Shareholder Quaker Capital Investments Has Boosted Its Stake by $3.02 Million; As Dominion Energy (D) Share Price Rose, Tower Research Capital Trc Has Trimmed by $3.29 Million Its Position

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc bought 274,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.92M, up from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66B market cap company. The stock increased 3.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.42. About 7.08 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 35.64% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 23/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Informal Comments on Amendments to LP-Gas Safety Rules; 11/04/2018 – Colombian Regulator Drops Penalty Against Range Resources Ltd. Consortium; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INCIDENT RESULTED IN MULTIPLE FATALITIES AND INJURIES; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INFORMED BY OPERATOR OF AN INCIDENT AT PERLAK OILFIELD IN INDONESIA; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: Broker repeats ‘buy’ recommendation with 200% upside; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH A SYNDICATE OF TWENTY-SEVEN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS HAS A MAXIMUM FACILITY SIZE OF $4 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maturity of Facility Extended to April 2023; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – RANGE IS ON TARGET WITH ITS $941 MLN CAPITAL BUDGET FOR 2018; 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDERS APPROVE REQUEST FOR REPORT ON EMISSIONS; 10/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Plans to Vote Agaisnt Range Resources Nominees

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 71.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc sold 43,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,216 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, down from 60,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $78.13. About 3.05M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 12/04/2018 – SANTEE COOPER INTERVENES IN DOMINION’S SCANA TAKEOVER; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 05/03/2018 Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2170; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 16/03/2018 – Gail India proposes 7 U.S. LNG cargo swaps from Cove Point facility; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Reaffirmed Intent to Increase Dividend by 10 %/Share Annually Through 2020; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) by 7,420 shares to 7,986 shares, valued at $754,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XME) by 15,323 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, down 6.98% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.86 per share. D’s profit will be $641.16 million for 24.42 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. Shares for $499,994 were bought by BENNETT JAMES A.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $592,655 activity. $175,390 worth of stock was bought by GRAY STEVEN D on Thursday, May 2. $100,344 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) was bought by Scucchi Mark on Tuesday, April 30.

