Range Res (RRC) Share Value Declined While Ws Management Lllp Cut Position; Polen Capital Management Stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Has Decreased by $203.60 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 17.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 491,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The hedge fund held 2.34M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.28M, down from 2.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.38% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.15. About 10.38M shares traded or 2.07% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 05/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD RRS.AX – REFERS TO ANNOUNCEMENT TITLED “INDONESIA OPERATIONAL UPDATE” PUBLISHED ON 22 MARCH 2018; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS HAS MULTIPLE ASSET SALES UNDERWAY; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE APPROXIMATELY 2.2 BCFE PER DAY; 27/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: Chairman Craddick Furthers Efficiency, Modernization of RRC – Releases Texas Oilfield Relief Initiative Phase Two; 20/03/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD RRS.AX – RANGE RESOURCES DRILLING SERVICES LIMITED AWARDED A CONTRACT WITH A UNIT OF ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC; 10/05/2018 – Stelliam Sends Letter to Range Resources Board; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INCIDENT RESULTED IN MULTIPLE FATALITIES AND INJURIES; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WILDHORSE CFR TO B2 POSITIVE, AFFIRMS CAA1 NOTES RATING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Range Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RRC); 12/04/2018 – RANGE: RETIREMENT OF EVP, COO RAY N. WALKER

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 6.10 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973.76 million, down from 7.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $4.87 during the last trading session, reaching $163.84. About 1.15 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – ADP Increases Profit Guidance for Year — Earnings Review; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 19.7% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%; 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS INCREASED BY 20.7% IN MARCH AND BY 23.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP–Update; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Businesses Unable to Fill Record Number of Open Positions; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, April 4, 2018; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH PRESIDENCY ADVISER SAYS A STRENGTHENING OF REGULATION MUST PRECEDE PRIVATISATION OF ADP AND FRANCAISES DES JEUX

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regenxbio Inc (Call) by 11,800 shares to 35,600 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 12,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MU).

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 107.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% negative EPS growth.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $681,327 activity. Scucchi Mark had bought 11,100 shares worth $100,344. 10,000 shares valued at $97,997 were bought by FUNK JAMES M on Monday, March 11.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $681,327 activity. Scucchi Mark had bought 11,100 shares worth $100,344. 10,000 shares valued at $97,997 were bought by FUNK JAMES M on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings.

