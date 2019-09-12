Range Res (RRC) Position Has Increased by Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Aspiriant Raised Stake by $393,817 as Market Value Rose

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc bought 756,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 40.46M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $282.43 million, up from 39.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock increased 4.66% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $4.72. About 17.58 million shares traded or 49.94% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 12/04/2018 – UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST ASSOCIATION SEEKS SHAREHOLDER SUPPORT FOR PROPOSAL REQUESTING RANGE RESOURCES TO ISSUE REPORTS REVIEWING METHANE EMISSIONS MANAGEMENT POLICIES; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources 21% Owned by Hedge Funds; 09/03/2018 – Range Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice Pres and COO Ray N. Walker; 23/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Informal Comments on Amendments to LP-Gas Safety Rules; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE APPROXIMATELY 2.2 BCFE PER DAY; 05/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD RRS.AX – REFERS TO ANNOUNCEMENT TITLED “INDONESIA OPERATIONAL UPDATE” PUBLISHED ON 22 MARCH 2018; 24/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – RANGE EXCEEDS PRODUCTION TARGET; 17/04/2018 – Pennsylvania sets up grant program with ETP Mariner East 2 fine

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 3,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 44,315 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.86M, up from 40,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $121.27. About 7.21M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 12/04/2018 – FTC: 20181022: ProAmpac PG Holdings LLC; Saw Mill Capital Partners, LP; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. TENDER AMOUNT; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $434,106 activity. DORMAN MARGARET K also bought $69,700 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares. GRAY STEVEN D also bought $175,390 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Thursday, May 2.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Oil and Gas Stocks Are in Rally Mode Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Range Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Range Provides Mariner East Operational Update NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Range Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $6.37 billion and $971.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 219,443 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $18.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 13,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 190,178 shares, and cut its stake in Centennial Resource Dev Inc.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 25,564 shares to 590,168 shares, valued at $24.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 239 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 896 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

