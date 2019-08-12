Range Res (RRC) Market Value Declined While Great West Life Assurance Company Has Cut Position; Ing Groep Nv Has Decreased Holding in Dish Network (DISH) by $560,635

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 27.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 49,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 132,526 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, down from 181,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4. About 6.66M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS HAS MULTIPLE ASSET SALES UNDERWAY; 10/05/2018 – Stelliam Sends Letter to Range Resources Board; 22/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ March 20 Conference; 23/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Range Resources: Broker repeats `buy’ recommendation with 200% upside; 27/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: Chairman Craddick Furthers Efficiency, Modernization of RRC – Releases Texas Oilfield Relief Initiative Phase Two; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Adds Range Resources, Exits Travelers: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Range Resources: Dennis Degner, SVP of Operations, Will Continue to Oversee Marcellus and North Louisiana Divisions; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH A SYNDICATE OF TWENTY-SEVEN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS HAS A MAXIMUM FACILITY SIZE OF $4 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: New Five-Year Pact With 27 Institutions Has Maximum Facility Size of $4B; 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDERS APPROVE REQUEST FOR REPORT ON EMISSIONS

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 67.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 18,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 8,574 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $272,000, down from 26,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $32.11. About 1.55 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises DISH DBS Sr Unscd Recovery Rtg To ‘3’ From ‘4’; 08/05/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVES SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Tightens 59 Bps; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cuts Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings to ‘B+’ From ‘BB-‘ for DISH Network and DISH DBS; 23/05/2018 – Dish Chairman Says Phase Two of 5G Network Will Cost $10 Billion; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network Terminates Trademark License Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q REV. $3.46B, EST. $3.50B; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgraded DISH and DDBS Issue Ratings to ‘BB’/’RR2’ From ‘BB-‘/’RR4’

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 24,287 shares to 127,145 shares, valued at $39.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 47,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $624,843 activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $175,390 was made by GRAY STEVEN D on Thursday, May 2. Shares for $97,997 were bought by FUNK JAMES M.

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 107.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.26 per share. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -200.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 20,605 shares. D E Shaw owns 4.41M shares. 2.47M were reported by Oslo Asset Mgmt As. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 274,790 shares. Westwood Grp holds 14,825 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 31,143 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt accumulated 90,368 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 103,258 shares. Gagnon Securities Ltd invested in 0.05% or 19,428 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca), a California-based fund reported 46 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada holds 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 1,197 shares. Stoneridge Prtn Lc invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Caymus Prns Lp has 3.39% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). American Intl Grp reported 414,201 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability holds 0% or 9,374 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16.38 million activity. $15.72 million worth of stock was bought by ERGEN CHARLES W on Monday, August 5. Ortolf Tom A bought $348,700 worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) on Wednesday, May 22.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88 billion and $4.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 8,101 shares to 9,784 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 9,291 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

