Range Res (RRC) Holding Maintained by Ingalls & Snyder Llc; Unifirst (UNF) Shareholder New South Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $2.09 Million as Market Valuation Rose

New South Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Unifirst Corp (UNF) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc sold 11,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.13% . The institutional investor held 146,232 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.58 million, down from 157,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unifirst Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.67B market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $6.4 during the last trading session, reaching $192.94. About 96,318 shares traded. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) has risen 6.68% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UNF News: 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP – TAX REFORM & $146.0 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE ANTICIPATED TO RESULT IN ESTIMATED $0.15 INCREASE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 UNIFIRST 2Q EPS $2.85; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.45 TO $7.65; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.56, REV VIEW $1.65 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST 2Q ADJ EPS $1.38, EST. $1.14; 03/04/2018 – UniFirst Declares Regular Cash Dividends; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST SEES FY REV. $1.66B TO $1.67B, EST. $1.65B; 29/05/2018 – The New UniFirst No. 24 Car Driven by NASCAR Phenom William Byron Makes its Debut at Pocono Raceway on June 3; 28/03/2018 – UniFirst Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – UniFirst Lifts Outlook — Market Mover

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 6.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc bought 69,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.95M, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $869.21M market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.66. About 11.57M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 17/05/2018 – Range Resources 21% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: Chairman Craddick Furthers Efficiency, Modernization of RRC – Releases Texas Oilfield Relief Initiative Phase Two; 12/04/2018 – Range Resources: Dennis Degner, SVP of Operations, Will Continue to Oversee Marcellus and North Louisiana Divisions; 12/04/2018 – Range Announces Retirement of Executive Vice President and COO Ray N. Walker; 05/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD RRS.AX – REFERS TO ANNOUNCEMENT TITLED “INDONESIA OPERATIONAL UPDATE” PUBLISHED ON 22 MARCH 2018; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – MAINTAINS A BORROWING BASE OF $3 BLN WITH $2 BLN IN COMMITMENTS; 27/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ April 24 Conference; 23/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Informal Comments on Amendments to LP-Gas Safety Rules; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Range Resources ‘BB+’Rating; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDERS APPROVE REQUEST FOR REPORT ON EMISSIONS

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $434,106 activity. 12,955 shares valued at $56,484 were bought by Scucchi Mark on Monday, August 12. 20,000 shares were bought by GRAY STEVEN D, worth $175,390 on Thursday, May 2.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 35,600 shares to 63,399 shares, valued at $736,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 5,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,607 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold RRC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement System holds 293,624 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Virtu Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Fmr Ltd Liability Company holds 2.93M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 2.91M shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 976,899 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 563 shares. Quaker Limited Liability Company has 9.42% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 61,700 shares. Menta Capital Llc, California-based fund reported 104,500 shares. D E Shaw Inc accumulated 0.04% or 4.78 million shares. Smith Asset Grp Inc LP invested in 0% or 3,340 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 22,904 shares. Matthew 25 Corporation holds 985,000 shares. 42,218 are owned by Zeke Ltd Liability Corporation. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.01% or 35,900 shares in its portfolio.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discovery Inc Cl C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 28,113 shares to 125,908 shares, valued at $3.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Onespaworld Holdings Ltd by 1.15M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.28M shares, and has risen its stake in Dish Network Corp Class A (NASDAQ:DISH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.7 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.94 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 18 investors sold UNF shares while 53 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 14.24 million shares or 1.07% less from 14.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thb Asset Mgmt holds 3,845 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Bessemer Inc has 0.06% invested in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Td Asset Mngmt holds 69,700 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 290,080 shares stake. Captrust Financial Advisors stated it has 0% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 11,976 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Communications Mn holds 0% or 82,696 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 4,158 shares. Burney stated it has 0.11% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 0.01% invested in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 16,622 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.02% invested in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) for 48,842 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 0.09% or 44,605 shares.

Analysts await UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.96 EPS, down 4.85% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.06 per share. UNF’s profit will be $37.24 million for 24.61 P/E if the $1.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by UniFirst Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.33% negative EPS growth.