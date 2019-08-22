Range Res (RRC) Holding Held by Quaker Capital Investments Llc; Whitnell & Co Stake In Cvs Health (CVS) Was Increased

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc bought 274,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.92M, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.02. About 6.32 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY UP TO $4B; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: Broker repeats ‘buy’ recommendation with 200% upside; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WILDHORSE CFR TO B2 POSITIVE, AFFIRMS CAA1 NOTES RATING; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – INCIDENT RESULTED IN MULTIPLE FATALITIES AND INJURIES; 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDERS APPROVE REQUEST FOR REPORT ON EMISSIONS; 14/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Range Resources: Dennis Degner, SVP of Operations, Will Continue to Oversee Marcellus and North Louisiana Divisions; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH A SYNDICATE OF TWENTY-SEVEN FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS HAS A MAXIMUM FACILITY SIZE OF $4 BLN; 10/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC COMMISSIONERS APPOINT EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS HAS MULTIPLE ASSET SALES UNDERWAY

Whitnell & Co increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 13.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co bought 6,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 53,591 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, up from 47,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $61.78. About 3.54 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ratings On 12 CVS-Related CMBS Transactions; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health To Initiate Trial Of Home Dialysis Device As Part Of New Kidney Disease Initiative — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty lmagery; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.87-Adj EPS $7.08; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Statement on Trump Administration Initiative to Reduce Drug Costs; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Range Resources Corp. (RRC) – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Range Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Range Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Range Resources Corporation’s (NYSE:RRC) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Range Announces 2018 Proved Reserves NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 41,569 shares stake. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 13,022 shares. 1.12M are held by Matarin Capital Lc. Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership invested in 415,033 shares. Deltec Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 1.17% or 475,700 shares in its portfolio. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corp owns 13,902 shares. D E Shaw & Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Holt Cap Limited Dba Holt Cap Lp stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Pnc Group holds 0% or 25,476 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 53,684 shares. Brave Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.16% or 25,640 shares. Profund Advsrs Lc has 22,541 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Country Trust Bankshares has invested 0.53% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Corecommodity Management Ltd Liability Co reported 24,123 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth reported 13,606 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $681,327 activity. FUNK JAMES M bought 10,000 shares worth $97,997. 6,357 shares were bought by Scucchi Mark, worth $32,188.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. The insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016. On Monday, March 11 the insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080 worth of stock or 4,000 shares.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15B and $259.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,012 shares to 23,795 shares, valued at $4.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.