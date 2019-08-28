Range Res (RRC) Holder Quaker Capital Investments Has Raised Stake; As Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I (TPL) Stock Price Declined, Hodges Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $18.61 Million

Quaker Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quaker Capital Investments Llc bought 274,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.92M, up from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quaker Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $911.25M market cap company. The stock increased 6.93% or $0.235 during the last trading session, reaching $3.625. About 7.23M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 17/05/2018 – Range Resources at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 07/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Announces Update to Completions Query; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maintains Borrowing Base of $3B With $2B in Commitments; 14/03/2018 – SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANTS OPTIONS; 14/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Major Range Resources Investor Lashes Out Over Executive Pay; 10/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC COMMISSIONERS APPOINT EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – NEW AGREEMENT HAS A MATURITY DATE OF APRIL 13, 2023; 12/04/2018 – Range Resources: Dennis Degner, SVP of Operations, Will Continue to Oversee Marcellus and North Louisiana Divisions

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I (TPL) by 24.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 24,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 75,635 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.52 million, down from 99,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.65% or $22.95 during the last trading session, reaching $652.5. About 8,018 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold TPL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 63.57% less from 2.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Limited Liability Com, California-based fund reported 789 shares. Pnc Fin Svcs Group Inc Inc accumulated 14,182 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 375 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 1,083 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Ltd Liability Company accumulated 290 shares. Wms Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.1% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Pecaut has invested 1.94% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated invested in 150 shares. Da Davidson And Com owns 278 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Newfocus Financial Grp Limited Liability invested in 0.24% or 625 shares. 500 were accumulated by Whittier Tru. Sigma Planning owns 348 shares. 11,292 are held by Eagleclaw Cap Managment Lc. Moreover, Regentatlantic Ltd Com has 0.12% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Moors And Cabot Incorporated holds 34,596 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 99 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.67 million activity. $5,424 worth of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) was bought by Horizon Kinetics LLC on Thursday, March 28.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $988.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2,990 shares to 18,563 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enlink Midstream Llc Unit Rep (NYSE:ENLC) by 101,642 shares in the quarter, for a total of 374,106 shares, and has risen its stake in Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd reported 59,550 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc reported 676,171 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ally Fin Incorporated has 200,000 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. 19,323 are owned by Lmr Prns Llp. Stifel Fincl Corp holds 0.01% or 339,783 shares in its portfolio. Us Bankshares De holds 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 16,960 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc holds 1,231 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Schroder has invested 0.03% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Amalgamated Commercial Bank accumulated 40,565 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 51,807 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Glenmede Tru Na has 370,136 shares. 128,040 are held by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company. The Illinois-based Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.17% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $462,403 activity. 20,000 shares valued at $175,390 were bought by GRAY STEVEN D on Thursday, May 2. 10,000 Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares with value of $97,997 were bought by FUNK JAMES M.