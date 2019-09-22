Randolph Co Stake in Honeywell Intl (HON) Has Decreased by $735,150 as Share Value Rose; Lakeview Capital Partners Has Raised Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding by $936,315; Share Price Declined

Randolph Co Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Randolph Co Inc sold 4,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 166,396 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.05 million, down from 170,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Randolph Co Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.31. About 4.78M shares traded or 87.21% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 26/04/2018 – CB Process lnstrumentation and Controls to Offer Honeywell Product Line; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Control Room Technology Transforms Efficiency Of Riikinvoima Oy Waste-To-Energy Plant; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CITES POLICY OF NOT COMMENTING ON SPECULATION; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Unit on Track to Spin Into Standalone, Publicly Traded Company by End 3Q; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell Inaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell, other US companies look to benefit from China’s gigantic ‘Belt and Road’ initiative; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Olivier Rabiller to Continue as CEO of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins Off; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 217.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc bought 20,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 30,378 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 9,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 12.88M shares traded or 1.58% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Sees 2018 Worldwide Rev Increasing in the Mid-Single Digits; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 23/03/2018 – MERCY INVESTMENT SERVICES SAYS URGES BRISTOL MYERS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL #4 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 3/13/2018, 8:00 PM; 06/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 3/6/2018, 3:00 PM; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S OPDIVO

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.93 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Gru invested in 0.11% or 368,298 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 21,981 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Zacks Invest Mgmt holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 84,041 shares. Hilton Cap Mgmt Lc holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Nuwave Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 1.29% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 57,220 were accumulated by Shikiar Asset Management. Ubs Asset Americas Inc invested in 0% or 2.42M shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 9.05 million shares stake. Baxter Bros holds 1.62% or 40,671 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa holds 1.79% or 8,993 shares. Toth Advisory, Virginia-based fund reported 4,004 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv stated it has 99,677 shares or 1.2% of all its holdings. Aristotle Capital Mgmt Llc accumulated 329,775 shares. Caprock Gru Incorporated accumulated 3,808 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Numerixs Technologies holds 4,600 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio.

Randolph Co Inc, which manages about $549.52M and $581.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,715 shares to 183,535 shares, valued at $25.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. 5,000 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares with value of $236,440 were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc owns 25,118 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 29,710 shares. Poplar Forest Capital Ltd Com owns 24,221 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Landscape Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 51,633 shares. Alberta Mngmt holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 1.30 million shares. Iberiabank Corporation holds 0.26% or 51,739 shares. Heritage Invsts accumulated 0.33% or 126,868 shares. Advsr Inc Ok, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 20,250 shares. Panagora Asset has invested 0.18% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Invesco Ltd stated it has 24.01 million shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Girard Prns Ltd holds 0.19% or 23,439 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management Limited holds 0.24% or 819,732 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Co invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Massachusetts-based Athena Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.52% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Fort Limited Partnership owns 6,709 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.