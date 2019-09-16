Randolph Co Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Raised by $516,385; Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Has Lifted Its Holding in Markel Corp. (MKL) by $372,708

Randolph Co Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Randolph Co Inc bought 3,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 183,535 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.63 million, up from 179,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Randolph Co Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 14/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walt Disney Co; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company; 29/05/2018 – THREE VIACOM INC VIAB.O NETWORKS WILL STOP AIRING RERUNS OF ABC’S ‘ROSEANNE’ — VIACOM SPOKESPERSON; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct)

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Markel Corp. (MKL) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 348 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 65,557 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.22M, up from 65,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Markel Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $1164.84. About 27,983 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 26/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Markel Gifts 225 Of Markel Corp; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARKEL 1Q LOSS/SHR $4.25; 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM; 21/05/2018 – Markel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power Insurtech Startups; 13/03/2018 – MARKEL APPOINTS JULIA CHU AS CHIEF GLOBAL CEDED REINSURANCE OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – Pink’s Hot Dogs Celebrates the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel; 25/04/2018 – Markel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – MARKEL HIRES HEAD OF GLOBAL CYBER LIABILITY; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns lndicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hm Payson And Company reported 1.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Family Firm Inc accumulated 3,865 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.08M shares or 1.99% of its portfolio. 2.85M are held by Bessemer Group Inc. 17,632 are held by Ledyard Bancshares. First Natl Bank Of Newtown has 0.67% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Asset Management Inc accumulated 118,187 shares. Johnson Fincl invested in 8,560 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Co owns 106,497 shares or 1.23% of their US portfolio. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Ne has invested 4.93% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owns 7,903 shares. 34,847 were reported by Telemus Cap Ltd Llc. Estabrook Cap Mngmt stated it has 26,616 shares. Northstar Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 14,220 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 6,822 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: AAPL, DIS, NFLX, ROKU – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold MKL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 11.17 million shares or 9.15% more from 10.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Klingenstein Fields And Co Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 200 shares. Colony Group Inc Limited Liability accumulated 8,836 shares. Greenbrier Prtnrs Capital Management Limited Liability holds 5.89% or 32,285 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 115 shares. 18,394 are owned by Heritage Wealth Advisors. Synovus Financial reported 8 shares. Ledyard Comml Bank holds 0.05% or 333 shares in its portfolio. Jacobson & Schmitt Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.05% or 4,824 shares in its portfolio. Davy Asset Management has invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Citigroup reported 0.01% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Montag A Associates holds 6,594 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 7,900 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers stated it has 1.27% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Goldman Sachs Gru has 83,075 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $103,500 activity.

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $29.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) by 7,230 shares to 156,627 shares, valued at $20.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) by 2,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 327,043 shares, and cut its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR).

More notable recent Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Markel posts book value $751.94 at Q2 end – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Markel Corporation’s (NYSE:MKL) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Markel Corporation (MKL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s Forthcoming Senior Unsecured Notes – Business Wire” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Markel Corp (MKL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 21, 2019.