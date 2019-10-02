Randolph Co Raised Its Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Market Valuation Rose; Woodstock Position in Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Trimmed as Valuation Rose

Randolph Co Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Randolph Co Inc bought 3,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 183,535 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.63 million, up from 179,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Randolph Co Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $128.93. About 6.43 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – DISNEY CONSIDERS LETTING PIXAR CO-FOUNDER JOHN LASSETER RETURN – WSJ, CITING A; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Bus of high schoolers returning from Disney World crashes; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 05/03/2018 – Disney Names Consumer Chief Pitaro as New President of ESPN; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Disney, Exits Tapestry; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 29/05/2018 – TV show ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc (IDXX) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 42,485 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.70M, down from 45,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $269.33. About 602,768 shares traded or 55.60% up from the average. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold IDXX shares while 220 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.76 million shares or 1.84% less from 72.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Focused Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). 4,462 are held by Gateway Advisers. Kames Capital Public Limited Company has invested 0.07% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Moreover, Asset Mngmt One Comm has 0.09% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 63,445 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 6,215 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 1,994 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Baker Avenue Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 5,808 shares. New York-based National Asset has invested 0.17% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Hills National Bank & Trust And stated it has 0.1% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Moreover, Torray Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd invested in 299,663 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 353 shares. Long Road Investment Counsel Limited Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 10,900 shares. 32,452 are owned by Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Co.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.28 million for 59.59 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,904 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 22.01M shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Greenwood Gearhart Inc stated it has 72,751 shares or 2.72% of all its holdings. Baxter Bros stated it has 3.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas Inc has 65,120 shares. Moreover, Moore Cap Lp has 0.63% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 192,500 shares. Security Savings Bank Of So Dak holds 1,992 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Blackhill Cap has invested 5.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mathes Inc reported 6,650 shares. Barometer Capital Management stated it has 2.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stock Yards Retail Bank reported 1.67% stake. Fragasso Gp accumulated 0.74% or 26,745 shares. Franklin holds 0.96% or 12.97M shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Oh has invested 0.14% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cincinnati Casualty holds 2.15% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 20,000 shares. Boltwood Cap Mngmt reported 22,879 shares.