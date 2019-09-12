Randolph Co Lifted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding; As Baidu (BIDU) Stock Declined, Kazazian Asset Management Boosted Its Stake by $2.92 Million

Randolph Co Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Randolph Co Inc bought 3,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 183,535 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.63M, up from 179,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Randolph Co Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $137.93. About 2.96 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – SHAREHOLDERS REJECTED TWO SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS, ONE REGARDING LOBBYING DISCLOSURE, OTHER REGARDING CO’S PROXY ACCESS BYLAW; 10/04/2018 – Earth Friendly Products® Launches Disney ECOS™ For Pets!; 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney shareholders reject CEO Iger’s pay plan; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 06/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive:; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY ON MARCH 9, REPLACED EXISTING $2.5 BLN 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT & ITS EXISTING $2.25 BILLION FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:

Kazazian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 113.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc bought 24,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 47,067 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.52M, up from 22,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $111.4. About 1.73 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q EPS $2.98; 28/04/2018 – Robin Li and Melissa Ma Donate RMB 660 Million to Peking University to Fund Tech Research and Innovation; 20/03/2018 – Skyworth and Baidu Established Strategic Partnership; 16/03/2018 – Caixin: Quick Take: Baidu Invests in Smart-TV Maker; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q Adj EPS $2.60; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Receives First Batch of Licenses to Conduct Road Tests for Autonomous Cars in Beíjing; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED WITH CO’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS WERE RECLASSIFIED TO ASSETS, LIABILITIES HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu, Chongqing Sokon sign cooperation deal; 26/04/2018 – SHENZHEN EXPRESSWAY 600548.SS 0548.HK SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU’S TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE ON AREAS INCLUDING BIG DATA, Al AND SMART TRANSPORTATION; 29/03/2018 – Baidu: IQIYI Price $18 Per ADS for Total Offering Size of $2.25B

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $84.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colony Cap Inc New by 151,417 shares to 619,695 shares, valued at $3.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EWG) by 12,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,689 shares, and cut its stake in Kraneshares Tr (KWEB).

