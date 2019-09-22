Randolph Co Holding In Disney Walt Co (DIS) Was Raised; Sound Shore Management Position In Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Was Upped

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 64,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $151.86 million, up from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $104.8. About 3.35 million shares traded or 0.30% up from the average. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 02/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors 1Q Rev $2.269B; 27/05/2018 – IBT: Qualcomm To Meet China Regulators In Push To Clear $44 Billion NXP deal; 12/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL SAYS NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS OF BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL RELATE TO THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH BROADCOM’S RELATIONSHIP WITH THIRD PARTY FOREIGN ENTITIES; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM: SHARE BUY IS BACK UP PLAN IF NXP ACQUISITION FAILS; 27/05/2018 – SCMP News: Qualcomm to meet Chinese regulators in bid to clear US$44 billion NXP deal, sources sa; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Electronics Adds NXP Semi, Buys More Nvidia; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-China to approve Qualcomm-NXP deal once U.S. lifts ban against ZTE-Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM – sources h…; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT PACT FOR $6B FOR PROPOSED NXP DEAL; 25/05/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm cleared to talk with China

Randolph Co Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Randolph Co Inc bought 3,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 183,535 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.63 million, up from 179,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Randolph Co Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17 million shares traded or 188.90% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s Roseanne hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 28/04/2018 – Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for Sky if Fox Deal Proceeds: Takeover Panel; 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4; 12/04/2018 – Multi-billion Dollar Digital Content Industry Swells as Consumer’s Media Consumption Intensifies; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY `MARY POPPINS’ REBOOT STARS MERYL STREEP, DICK VAN DYKE; 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney offering senior notes for tender offers – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “OId Worries Are Dragging Down Disney Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney upsizes tender offer, announces early results – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney, AT&T avert channel blackout with deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.