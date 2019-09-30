Randolph Co Has Cut Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake; Euclidean Technologies Management Lifted Its Kohls (KSS) Stake

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased Kohls Corp (KSS) stake by 56.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc acquired 7,800 shares as Kohls Corp (KSS)’s stock declined 22.79%. The Euclidean Technologies Management Llc holds 21,659 shares with $1.03M value, up from 13,859 last quarter. Kohls Corp now has $7.92B valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $49.76. About 1.47M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms Three Classes of LBCMT 1999-C1; 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – LEAD DIRECTOR POSITION WILL REMAIN VACANT SO LONG AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR SERVES AS CHAIRMAN; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SEES COMP HEADWIND IN 3Q, 4Q; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP QTRLY SHR $0.45; 26/04/2018 – Julius Baer’s David Kohl Says Europe Is Becoming ‘More and More Healthy’ (Video); 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Kohl’s Corp. Otlk To Stable From Neg; Rtgs Afrmd; 22/03/2018 – Kohl’s, Walmart and Kroger’s Take Top Spots in Ad Effectiveness for February; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Increase in the Amount of Notes and Debentures to be Accepted in its Cash Tender Offer; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.64

Randolph Co Inc decreased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 2.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Randolph Co Inc sold 4,225 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Randolph Co Inc holds 166,396 shares with $29.05 million value, down from 170,621 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $121.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $169.15. About 930,540 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK-HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED PATENT MATTERS; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ENTERED INTO A $1.5 BILLION 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $10,392 MLN VS $9,492 MLN; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED $4.0 BILLION FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF JULY 10, 2015; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI INVESTMENT 600751.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC MOU WITH HONEYWELL CHINA’S AUTOMATION CONTROL UNIT; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Visualization Technology Increases Productivity For Batch Operations

Among 4 analysts covering Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell International has $19700 highest and $183 lowest target. $189’s average target is 11.74% above currents $169.15 stock price. Honeywell International had 8 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of HON in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, September 27 report. Credit Suisse maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Friday, July 19. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $18700 target. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $19700 target in Monday, September 9 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $18800 target in Friday, July 19 report. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct holds 202,909 shares. Van Eck invested in 0.02% or 26,461 shares. Kessler Invest Grp Inc Ltd Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Nuveen Asset stated it has 9.05M shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Novare Management Limited Company has invested 1.59% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Raymond James has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). The Maine-based Vigilant Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Blume Inc accumulated 7,300 shares. Cumberland Advsr Inc invested in 1,470 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Koshinski Asset reported 1,890 shares stake. Cornercap Counsel stated it has 2,977 shares. Natl Asset Mngmt invested in 14,129 shares. Mcdaniel Terry & Co accumulated 3.62% or 125,117 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Bk invested in 633,104 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Fincl Management has invested 0.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 21.04 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Kohl`s (NYSE:KSS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Kohl`s has $7000 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.17’s average target is 10.87% above currents $49.76 stock price. Kohl`s had 13 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 24 by UBS. On Wednesday, May 22 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, May 22 by Deutsche Bank. On Thursday, May 23 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 22 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, May 22 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 22 by UBS. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 83 investors sold KSS shares while 152 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 148.17 million shares or 8.95% less from 162.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). 43,580 were accumulated by Affinity Lc. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 119,206 shares. Fmr Limited Com invested 0% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). First Trust Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 424,710 shares. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii accumulated 0.05% or 14,058 shares. 134 were reported by Sun Life. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 8,671 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp reported 6,382 shares. Ameritas Prns stated it has 2,942 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.07% or 201,303 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 238,166 shares stake. Twin Cap reported 9,260 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 4,915 shares.

