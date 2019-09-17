Randolph Co Decreased Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake by $735,150; Hollencrest Securities Upped Its Stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) as Market Value Rose

Randolph Co Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 2.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Randolph Co Inc sold 4,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 166,396 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.05M, down from 170,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Randolph Co Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $166.4. About 1.81M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – HONEYWELL FLOUR MILLS PLC HONYFLO.LG – BENSON EVBUOMWAN HAS RESIGNED FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Unit on Track to Spin Into Standalone, Publicly Traded Company by End 3Q; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Reaffirms 2Q, Full-Year Guidance; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package for Optimizing Flight Ops

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 60,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 422,041 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.58 million, up from 361,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Srvc Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $122.38. About 1.64 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – A source familiar with the matter said UPS is in talks to hire trucking company Werner Enterprises to help it compete in this area; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 06/03/2018 – UPS – NANDO CESARONE IS NAMED INTERNATIONAL PRESIDENT, REPLACING BARBER; 14/03/2018 – Electric Vehicles Enter a New Frontier With UPS Delivery Trucks; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video); 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 13/03/2018 – Donald Trump and Rex Tillerson: Timeline of Their Ups and Downs; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Transport Adds Echo Global, Cuts UPS; 26/04/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC UPS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $804.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond (AGG) by 21,994 shares to 22,892 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Select Dividend Etf (DVY) by 10,722 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,886 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Invest Advsrs Lc accumulated 0.1% or 16,429 shares. Moreover, Tctc Ltd Liability Com has 0.32% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 56,506 shares. Invest Advsrs Lc accumulated 112,446 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Co has 0.33% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 38,840 shares. State Street invested 0.22% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Trillium Asset stated it has 82,278 shares. Moreover, Fiera Cap Corporation has 0% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Fernwood Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.43% stake. 4,767 were reported by Greenleaf Trust. Moreover, Yorktown Mgmt And Research Co Inc has 0.97% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Highland Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 0% or 2,950 shares in its portfolio. Blue Chip Partners owns 88,467 shares or 2.05% of their US portfolio. Deprince Race & Zollo invested in 1.13% or 393,114 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45 billion for 20.70 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management accumulated 4.09% or 232,333 shares. Veritable LP owns 32,071 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al has 0.45% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 225,700 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited invested in 0.41% or 4.39 million shares. Lourd Cap Limited Liability Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 68,850 shares. Montag A & Associate Inc invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited accumulated 23,426 shares. Alley Ltd Com reported 18,468 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. 2,035 were reported by Edgestream Prns L P. D L Carlson Invest Group invested in 6,565 shares. Parsons Mngmt Ri reported 1.2% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Kornitzer Mngmt Ks accumulated 0.16% or 52,287 shares. 562 were accumulated by Winch Advisory Services Ltd Com. Macroview Limited Liability Co has invested 0.25% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Randolph Co Inc, which manages about $549.52M and $581.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,715 shares to 183,535 shares, valued at $25.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.