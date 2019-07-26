Rand Capital (RAND) Forms $2.54 Double Top; Aristotle Capital Boston Boosted Its Bottomline Tech Del (EPAY) Holding

Rand Capital Corporation (RAND) formed double top with $2.75 target or 8.00% above today’s $2.54 share price. Rand Capital Corporation (RAND) has $16.08M valuation. The stock decreased 4.05% or $0.1073 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5427. About 200 shares traded. Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND) has risen 5.42% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.99% the S&P500.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY) stake by 61.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc acquired 280,383 shares as Bottomline Tech Del Inc (EPAY)’s stock declined 4.74%. The Aristotle Capital Boston Llc holds 732,682 shares with $36.70 million value, up from 452,299 last quarter. Bottomline Tech Del Inc now has $1.90B valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.66. About 128,335 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has risen 0.49% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.94% the S&P500.

More notable recent Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EPAY) 4.6% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Euronet’s (EEFT) Q2 Earnings, Revenues In Line With Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q3 Release – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:EPAY) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (EPAY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold EPAY shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 1.08% more from 37.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 14,176 shares. Everence holds 0.05% or 5,320 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust accumulated 6,516 shares. Raymond James Financial Ser owns 5,435 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Tru Advsrs LP holds 0% or 37,193 shares in its portfolio. Disciplined Growth Mn, a Minnesota-based fund reported 207,464 shares. Comerica Comml Bank has invested 0.03% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 27,551 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). The Israel-based Psagot Invest House Limited has invested 0% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Piedmont Inv invested 0.02% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). 532,528 were accumulated by Ameriprise Fincl. Blackrock owns 0.01% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 5.80 million shares. 27,976 are owned by Thrivent Finance For Lutherans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down Infinity, from Infinity in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 1 investors sold Rand Capital Corporation shares while 2 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 731,228 shares or 55.89% less from 1.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raffles Lp reported 55,000 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND). Associated Banc reported 0.05% in Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND). 1,963 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Brown Advisory Inc holds 30,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Minerva Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.02% or 15,495 shares. Shufro Rose & Company Ltd Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND).