Rand Capital Corporation (RAND)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

We are comparing Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND) and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rand Capital Corporation 3 6.77 N/A 0.07 40.56 Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.24 N/A 0.76 16.28

Demonstrates Rand Capital Corporation and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Rand Capital Corporation. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Rand Capital Corporation is presently more expensive than Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rand Capital Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 1.4% Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rand Capital Corporation and Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 14.1% and 28.18% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 35.44% of Rand Capital Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rand Capital Corporation 4.24% 4.97% -8.25% 10.2% 0.16% 7.07% Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.24% 0.9% -0.48% 7.75% 6.82% 11.24%

For the past year Rand Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. beats Rand Capital Corporation.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.