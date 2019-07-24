Rand Capital Corporation (RAND)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rand Capital Corporation 3 6.83 N/A 0.07 44.24 Lazard Ltd 37 1.54 N/A 3.65 9.60

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Rand Capital Corporation and Lazard Ltd. Lazard Ltd seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Rand Capital Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Rand Capital Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Lazard Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rand Capital Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 1.4% Lazard Ltd 0.00% 49.7% 9.3%

Risk & Volatility

Rand Capital Corporation is 101.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of -0.01. Lazard Ltd has a 1.55 beta and it is 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.8% of Rand Capital Corporation shares and 69.5% of Lazard Ltd shares. About 35.44% of Rand Capital Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.1% are Lazard Ltd’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rand Capital Corporation 0.02% -1.85% -2.67% 14.51% 5.42% 16.8% Lazard Ltd -7.76% -8.05% -7.91% -11.93% -35.82% -3.79%

For the past year Rand Capital Corporation had bullish trend while Lazard Ltd had bearish trend.

Summary

Lazard Ltd beats on 6 of the 9 factors Rand Capital Corporation.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.