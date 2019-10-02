Rand Capital Corporation (RAND)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT)

Both Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rand Capital Corporation 3 0.00 4.25M 0.07 40.56 Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Rand Capital Corporation and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rand Capital Corporation 165,646,802.04% 1.9% 1.4% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.1% of Rand Capital Corporation shares and 7.45% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust shares. 35.44% are Rand Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 18.64% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rand Capital Corporation 4.24% 4.97% -8.25% 10.2% 0.16% 7.07% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.41% -1.59% 0.51% 4.26% 3.55% 11.1%

For the past year Rand Capital Corporation was less bullish than Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Rand Capital Corporation beats Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.