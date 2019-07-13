Rand Capital Corporation (RAND) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) Contrasting side by side

Since Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rand Capital Corporation 3 6.91 N/A 0.07 44.24 Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.91 N/A 0.36 23.57

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Rand Capital Corporation and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation. Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Rand Capital Corporation. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Rand Capital Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Rand Capital Corporation and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rand Capital Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 1.4% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Rand Capital Corporation and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 16.8% and 41.78% respectively. About 35.44% of Rand Capital Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rand Capital Corporation 0.02% -1.85% -2.67% 14.51% 5.42% 16.8% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation -1.28% 1.81% -0.82% 0.95% 0% 9.16%

For the past year Rand Capital Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.

Summary

Rand Capital Corporation beats Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.