Rand Capital Corporation (RAND) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) Comparison side by side

Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND) and Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rand Capital Corporation 3 6.12 N/A 0.07 40.56 Legg Mason Inc. 35 1.21 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rand Capital Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 1.4% Legg Mason Inc. 0.00% -0.9% -0.4%

Risk & Volatility

Rand Capital Corporation has a beta of 0.01 and its 99.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Legg Mason Inc. has beta of 1.51 which is 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Rand Capital Corporation and Legg Mason Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rand Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Legg Mason Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Legg Mason Inc. is $42, which is potential 6.33% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 14.1% of Rand Capital Corporation shares and 91.3% of Legg Mason Inc. shares. Rand Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders are 35.44%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.4% of Legg Mason Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rand Capital Corporation 4.24% 4.97% -8.25% 10.2% 0.16% 7.07% Legg Mason Inc. -2.64% -0.11% 11.39% 29.37% 9.96% 47.63%

For the past year Rand Capital Corporation has weaker performance than Legg Mason Inc.

Summary

Rand Capital Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Legg Mason Inc.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.