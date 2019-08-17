Rand Capital Corporation (RAND) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Asset Management company, Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.1% of Rand Capital Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 35.44% of Rand Capital Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Rand Capital Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rand Capital Corporation 0.00% 1.90% 1.40% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Rand Capital Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Rand Capital Corporation N/A 3 40.56 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Rand Capital Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher P/E ratio Rand Capital Corporation is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Rand Capital Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rand Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.63 2.60

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 133.26%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Rand Capital Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rand Capital Corporation 4.24% 4.97% -8.25% 10.2% 0.16% 7.07% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Rand Capital Corporation has weaker performance than Rand Capital Corporation’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.01 shows that Rand Capital Corporation is 99.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Rand Capital Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.24 which is 24.17% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Rand Capital Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Rand Capital Corporation’s peers beat Rand Capital Corporation on 5 of the 6 factors.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.