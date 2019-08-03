Rand Capital Corporation (RAND) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Comparison side by side

Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND) and FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rand Capital Corporation 3 6.49 N/A 0.07 40.56 FS KKR Capital Corp. 6 6.06 N/A 2.04 2.81

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. FS KKR Capital Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Rand Capital Corporation. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Rand Capital Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than FS KKR Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Rand Capital Corporation and FS KKR Capital Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rand Capital Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 1.4% FS KKR Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Rand Capital Corporation and FS KKR Capital Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.1% and 29.87%. Insiders owned 35.44% of Rand Capital Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.33% of FS KKR Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rand Capital Corporation 4.24% 4.97% -8.25% 10.2% 0.16% 7.07% FS KKR Capital Corp. -3.86% -4.5% -9.05% -9.34% -28.23% 10.62%

For the past year Rand Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than FS KKR Capital Corp.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.