Rand Capital Corporation (RAND) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) Comparing side by side

Since Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rand Capital Corporation 3 5.86 N/A 0.07 40.56 Apollo Investment Corporation 16 4.35 N/A 1.02 16.01

Demonstrates Rand Capital Corporation and Apollo Investment Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Apollo Investment Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Rand Capital Corporation. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Rand Capital Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Apollo Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Rand Capital Corporation and Apollo Investment Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rand Capital Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 1.4% Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 5.3% 2.9%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.01 shows that Rand Capital Corporation is 99.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Apollo Investment Corporation has a 1.17 beta which is 17.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Rand Capital Corporation and Apollo Investment Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.1% and 43.3%. Insiders held roughly 35.44% of Rand Capital Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Apollo Investment Corporation has 0.51% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rand Capital Corporation 4.24% 4.97% -8.25% 10.2% 0.16% 7.07% Apollo Investment Corporation -1.45% 3.28% 5.01% 8.64% -8.56% 31.85%

For the past year Rand Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Apollo Investment Corporation.

Summary

Apollo Investment Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Rand Capital Corporation.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.