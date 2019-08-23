Rand Capital Corporation (RAND) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) Comparison side by side

Both Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rand Capital Corporation 3 6.60 N/A 0.07 40.56 Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 4.36 N/A 0.29 28.27

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Rand Capital Corporation and Alcentra Capital Corporation. Alcentra Capital Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Rand Capital Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Rand Capital Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Alcentra Capital Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rand Capital Corporation 0.00% 1.9% 1.4% Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14.1% of Rand Capital Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Alcentra Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Rand Capital Corporation’s share held by insiders are 35.44%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rand Capital Corporation 4.24% 4.97% -8.25% 10.2% 0.16% 7.07% Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69%

For the past year Rand Capital Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Alcentra Capital Corporation.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies. The firm does not prefer to invest in real estate sector. It invests in companies that are engaged in the exploitation of new or unique products, technologies, or services. The firm invests in healthcare, consumer products, manufacturing, software, and professional services. It seeks to invest in companies based in the Western and Upstate New York region and its surrounding states with focus on Buffalo and Niagara region. The firm may invest in region within three to five hour drives from Western New York including Canada. It typically invests between $0.5 million and $1.5 million and the total investment in rounds is between $1 million and $5 million. The firm seeks to invest up to maximum of $3 million total per company as part of follow-on investments. It invest in startups and companies having annual revenue up to $10 million. The firm seeks to be a lead investor in companies within its geographical area and participates in syndicate/co-invest with other investors outside it. It prefers to invest in businesses that are unique or possess proprietary right. The firm prefers to be a minority investor and seeks to take a Board seat in its portfolio companies. It typically holds its investments for a period of five to seven years. Rand Capital Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.