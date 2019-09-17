Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Has Cut Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holding by $308,700; Valuation Rose; Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Holder Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Cut Position

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 2.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc sold 3,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 125,579 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.56M, down from 129,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $84.1. About 923,258 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 28/03/2018 – BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL SAYS HAS COMPLETED $55 MLN SERIES B EQUITY FINANCING WITH NEW INVESTMENTS FROM ABBOTT, OTHER NEW & EXISTING INVESTORS; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT CITES TENDYNE DEVICE FOR MITRAL VALVE REPLACEMENT; 11/04/2018 – Abbott: Trial Will Assess if Stent Procedures Guided by High-Resolution Imaging Result in Larger Vessel Diameters and Improved Patient Clinical Outcomes; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – FORECASTS NET SPECIFIED ITEMS FOR FULL YEAR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $1.57 PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT PAID $6 BILLION IN DEBT IN 2018, PLANS $2 BILLION MORE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 20/04/2018 – J&J has acquired Abbott Medical Optics, TearScience and Sightbox; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL PEDIATRIC SALES $994 MLN VS $927 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 05/04/2018 – FDA OK’D ABBOTT PERCLOSE PROGLIDE SUTURE-MEDIATED SYSTEM

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Old Second Bancorp Inc (OSBC) by 16.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 225,366 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.83% . The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.07M, down from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Old Second Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $381.78M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.77. About 10,503 shares traded. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) has declined 13.55% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.55% the S&P500. Some Historical OSBC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Second Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSBC); 27/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC OSBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17.5; 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.27; 09/05/2018 – Patriot Financial Partners GP Exits Position in Old Second; 26/03/2018 Old Second Short-Interest Ratio Rises 276% to 13 Days; 05/04/2018 – Old Second Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 9 investors sold OSBC shares while 37 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 19.38 million shares or 0.50% more from 19.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Banc Funds Limited Liability Co holds 1.97M shares. 155,900 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Zebra Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) for 12,411 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 4,587 shares. Globeflex Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 92,965 shares. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated reported 14,235 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manchester Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 30,419 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Ajo Lp has invested 0.01% in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Fj Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.08% in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, Georgia-based fund reported 14,011 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co owns 83,767 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 4,596 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 0.01% or 31,467 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC).

Analysts await Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.32 per share. OSBC’s profit will be $9.27M for 10.30 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Old Second Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $627.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 6,590 shares to 27,611 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gp Strategies (NYSE:GPX) by 116,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 311,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Del Taco Restaurants Inc.

Since August 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $5,317 activity.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.03 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.