Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Trimmed By $303,930 Its At&T (T) Holding; South Dakota Investment Council Has Cut Consolidated Edison (ED) Holding By $412,815

South Dakota Investment Council decreased Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) stake by 17.51% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. South Dakota Investment Council sold 4,745 shares as Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)’s stock declined 0.32%. The South Dakota Investment Council holds 22,355 shares with $1.96 million value, down from 27,100 last quarter. Consolidated Edison Inc now has $31.47B valuation. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $94.75. About 405,009 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 23/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $77; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Net $428M; 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc decreased At&T Inc. (T) stake by 8.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc sold 9,210 shares as At&T Inc. (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc holds 99,373 shares with $3.33M value, down from 108,583 last quarter. At&T Inc. now has $272.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $37.34. About 8.51 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: HIGHER PHONE UPGRADE RATES ARE `HISTORY’; 09/05/2018 – AT&T payments Trump lawyer more than reported — source familiar; 28/03/2018 – AT&T faces $1.1bn in payouts over Time Warner bid funding; 11/04/2018 – AT&T Targets Claims of DOJ’s Star Witness in Time Warner Trial; 06/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S FORMOSA PETROCHEMICAL 6505.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$58.6 BLN; 11/05/2018 – Saqib: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson Takes Stand in Time Warner Trial (Correct); 09/05/2018 – AT&T says it cooperated with Russia probe special counsel in Cohen case; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.85

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Morgan Stanley on utility stocks: what to own, what to avoid – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Con Ed leads utilities in lawsuit over Trump power plant rule – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Utility Stocks for Conservative Investors – Investorplace.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Activision, Nike And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For September 25 – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Con Edison Challenges Repeal of the Clean Power Plan – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

South Dakota Investment Council increased Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) stake by 32,010 shares to 114,646 valued at $10.85 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) stake by 33,720 shares and now owns 387,247 shares. Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Consolidated Edison has $9800 highest and $8600 lowest target. $90.50’s average target is -4.49% below currents $94.75 stock price. Consolidated Edison had 9 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Monday, September 23 to “Overweight” rating. The stock of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) earned “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 16. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 8 by Credit Suisse.

Since March 31, 2019, it had 51 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $157,313 activity. 1 shares were bought by RESHESKE FRANCES, worth $88 on Sunday, June 30. de la Bastide Lore had bought 4 shares worth $349. 60 shares valued at $5,077 were bought by McAvoy John on Sunday, March 31. The insider OATES JOSEPH P bought 9 shares worth $796. Nadkarni Gurudatta D bought $7,615 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Sunday, March 31. Cawley Timothy bought $2,329 worth of stock. 49 shares valued at $4,334 were bought by Shukla Saumil P on Sunday, June 30.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold ED shares while 193 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 191.23 million shares or 3.00% more from 185.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Bank & Trust owns 227,951 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Two Sigma Limited Com accumulated 0% or 3,037 shares. Archford Strategies Limited Co reported 0.31% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Shelton Management holds 0.24% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 47,227 shares. Geode Mgmt Llc holds 0.1% or 4.95M shares. Quantbot Tech Lp invested in 0.12% or 14,237 shares. Ledyard Bancshares holds 6,060 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Trustmark Financial Bank Trust Department owns 2,507 shares. Veritable Lp reported 0.01% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Tobam holds 3.46% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 710,437 shares. First Interstate Bankshares owns 25 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moors & Cabot accumulated 10,246 shares. Wade G W Inc reported 21,677 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Gru Limited Liability Corp invested 0.08% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ED’s profit will be $541.40 million for 14.53 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 181.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategic Fin Services Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 27,589 shares. New York-based Qci Asset Management Ny has invested 0.03% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Schulhoff And Inc owns 105,387 shares for 1.82% of their portfolio. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of stated it has 0.52% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cincinnati Insurance invested 0.72% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Meeder Asset Management holds 0.62% or 264,429 shares in its portfolio. Wendell David Associate reported 0.37% stake. Amer Economic Planning Grp Inc Inc Inc Adv invested 0.09% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hanson Doremus Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.61% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Ltd Company holds 9,146 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 0.47% or 216,775 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha Commercial Bank Wealth Management invested in 34,094 shares. Moreover, Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt has 0.38% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Southeast Asset Advsr accumulated 16,516 shares.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.93 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering AT&T (NYSE:T), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. AT&T has $4200 highest and $3500 lowest target. $37.40’s average target is 0.16% above currents $37.34 stock price. AT&T had 8 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. The firm has “Hold” rating by DZ Bank given on Wednesday, September 18. As per Tuesday, September 10, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. On Thursday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. As per Tuesday, September 10, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: Nothing To Brag About – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T May Continue To Rise Despite Distractions – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T prepays, terminates $5.9B in term loans – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: DirecTV Divestment Is A Good Idea – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Without DirecTV, AT&T Could Be Worth $45 Per Share – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.