Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Has Trimmed Stake in At&T (T) by $303,930 as Market Valuation Rose; Nexus Investment Management Lifted Its Holding in Citigroup (C) as Share Price Rose

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc sold 9,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 99,373 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.33 million, down from 108,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $271.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $37.11. About 5.10M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says Cohen’s Consulting Firm Did No Legal or Lobbying Work for Company; 11/05/2018 – White House says that the AT&T-Cohen issue proves President Trump is “draining the swamp.”; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – AT&T & CROWN CASTLE EXPAND STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP; 29/03/2018 – AT&T IS SAID TO DEVELOP NETWORKING SWITCH: INFORMATION; 29/03/2018 – Time Warner Attacks U.S. Data Underpinning AT&T Merger Suit; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Union Files Complaint to Force Tax Windfall Plan Disclosure; 26/04/2018 – TIME WARNER INC – LOOK FORWARD TO RESOLUTION OF LEGAL CHALLENGE TO PENDING MERGER WITH AT&T; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 15/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Storied AT&T parcel near River Oaks hits the market

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 13,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 402,210 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.17 million, up from 388,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $70.07. About 1.05M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 10/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 27/04/2018 – Citi Community Development and Grounded Solutions Network Announce the Creation of the National Community Land Trust; 06/03/2018 – Citigroup, Zurich Insurance consortium to develop cyber security norms – FT; 20/04/2018 – YORKTOWN PARTNERS HOPING TO RAISE UP TO $400 MILLION FROM SALE OF HOUSTON-BASED MERLON -BANKING; 10/04/2018 – VERIFONE SYSTEMS INC PAY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23.04 FROM $20; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS – PRE-CLINICAL, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS FOR CITI-002 PLANNED TO BE SIMILAR TO THOSE OF CITI-001; 18/04/2018 – CITI’S CORPORATE BANK APPOINTMENTS DISCLOSED BY ROBERTS IN MEMO; 29/03/2018 – Settlements with the OTC investors total $590 million so far, and include $120 million with Barclays, $130 million with Citigroup and $240 million with Deutsche Bank; 20/03/2018 – CITI RESPONDS TO QUESTIONS ABOUT CORBAT’S MEETING WITH KUSHNER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verus Fincl Prtnrs has 14,358 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Next Group Inc Inc holds 0.36% or 100,021 shares in its portfolio. Zacks accumulated 1.97M shares or 1.35% of the stock. Cutler Counsel Limited Liability Co, Oregon-based fund reported 211,334 shares. United Asset Strategies Inc has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Massachusetts Fin Svcs Ma owns 255,996 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First City owns 95,396 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 9.58M shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Asset One Limited accumulated 4.37 million shares or 0.72% of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management has invested 1.85% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sage Fin Gru Inc has invested 0.01% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability invested in 316,289 shares. Pinnacle Associate Ltd reported 0.62% stake.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.87 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

