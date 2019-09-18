Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Has Trimmed Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Holding by $399,133; Apriem Advisors Has Decreased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $458,106

Apriem Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors sold 242 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,775 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.04M, down from 5,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $14.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.55. About 2.03M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – The group finds men are less likely to use Amazon.com compared with women to price shop; 05/04/2018 – Greenwich Time: Rumor Roundup: Blade Runner 2? Evil Dead Remake? Amazon Stores?; 16/03/2018 – Más de 100 países buscarán consenso fiscal sobre economía digital para 2020 – OCDE; 18/04/2018 – Amazon: Exceeded 100 Million Paid Prime Members Globally in 2017; 01/05/2018 – Sabre announces strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services to accelerate the evolution of travel technology; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Checking-Account Threat Puts Regional Banks on Defensive; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Also in Talks to Sell Majority Stake in Brazil Operations; 27/03/2018 – Casino’s Amazon Deal May Not Be Enough to See Off Leclerc Entry; 09/05/2018 – FedEx, Alphabet and Uber Win Drone Sweepstakes Lost by Amazon; 15/05/2018 – LONE PINE REDUCED ATVI, NOW, BLK, AMZN, STZ IN 1Q: 13F

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 3.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc sold 3,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 89,048 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.93M, down from 92,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $137.39. About 17.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry climbs on Microsoft partnership; 20/04/2018 – Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google are among 10 U.S. tech companies snapping up foreign-worker visas; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative; 07/03/2018 – Nintendo saw its share of the games console market rise, while Microsoft’s share declined; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Span Ethylene, Coal-Fired and Waste-to-Fuel Facilities; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 03/05/2018 – Microsoft Gets an Unexpected Boost From Malware Fears; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT

Apriem Advisors, which manages about $424.33 million and $319.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 35,343 shares to 63,974 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 20,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.05 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 2.12% or 8,290 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hengehold Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.13% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Marietta Investment Prns Ltd Company reported 1,692 shares. Bancorp Of The West holds 10,800 shares. Bbr Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Parkwood Ltd Liability Corp reported 6,870 shares. Cap World reported 1.7% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wetherby Asset Management owns 8,473 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,148 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 1.74% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 54,663 shares. Interactive Fincl Advsrs holds 725 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc has 3,563 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. Bollard Gp Lc owns 2.95% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 45,180 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt invested in 747 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj invested in 5,000 shares.

